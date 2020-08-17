Watch now: Kickapoo state park offers variety of activities at former strip mine site

Also popular for fishing, the lakes can be accessed from 12 ramps, but only electric motors are allowed.

My favorite lakes to paddle are Clear Lake and Long Lake.

You can access Clear Lake near the main parking and concession area. On the north end of the lake is a passage with a hiking bridge over it that leads to Inland Sea.

Long Lake, the largest one in the park, is accessed at a ramp across the road from Clear Lake. If water levels are sufficient, you can paddle through a tunnel under Interstate 74.

Illinois’ only federally designated Wild and Scenic River, the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River, also runs through the park.

About 80 miles from Bloomington-Normal, Kickapoo is close enough for a long day trip but the variety of activities make it enticing for a multi-day visit. About half of the 184 campsites have electric hookups. Reservations can be made at www.reserveamerica.com.

Hiking trails offer a variety of terrain and a few surprises.