Watch now: Large turnout for Ma’Liyah White benefit in Charleston

CHARLESTON — The Elks Lodge was filled with community members dining on tacos, bidding on silent auction items, and buying raffle tickets within minutes of opening its doors for the fundraiser there Saturday.

The event served as a fundraiser for the medical expenses of 10-year-old Ma’Liyah White, who remains hospitalized in Peoria. She was injured after submerging on Jan. 15 in an icy pond near her family’s rural Charleston home, and her heart stopped beating for more than 30 minutes before she was rescued and revived.

"I am absolutely overwhelmed by the amount of people who are coming through and are here to help," said Ma'Liyah's aunt, Amanda Beals, as her voice quavered with emotion.

Beals said she appreciates all the support shown to their extended family as they deal with medical hardship and with the loss in the Jan. 15 incident of Carlos Serafin, who was married to Ma’Liyah’s grandfather, Bill Croy. Croy looks after Ma’Liyah and her sister, 8-year-old Bailey Croy.

Ma’Liyah had plunged through pond ice while following one of her pet dogs, Horchata, who ended up drowning in the incident. When Bailey burst into the house to alert her family to seeing Ma'Liyah fall through, Serafin came running and plunged in after the child. He struggled to save her and fought to keep her head above water before he succumbed to the freezing waters and drowned.

A memory table bearing family photos with Serafin, and Horchata, sat in a place of honor at the entrance to the fundraiser on Saturday.

Coles County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Lee was at the scene on Jan. 15 and worked to revive Ma’Liyah when she was first pulled out of the pond. The deputy said he will never forget that day. Lee said he wanted to do something to help the family with their ongoing struggles, so he decided to use his still-new Hurricane Creek Metal Works business to create "Ma'Liyah Strong" fundraiser yard signs.

"I had never really been in a place where I could help people in that way," Lee said. His efforts included creating a "Fighting Illini" sign for the auction that was autographed by men's basketball coach Brad Underwood, football coach Bret Bielema and athletic director Josh Whitman.

During Saturday's event, Lee gave $1,000 in yard sign proceeds and donations to help with Ma'Liyah's medical expenses. The church he attends, Family Worship Center, donated $500 to this cause. Lead pastor Brad Brown said Lee shared Ma'Liyah's story with the congregation and they felt compelled to help.

School bus driver Angie Brown, who remembered Ma'Liyah and Bailey among her young passengers, organized the benefit at the Elks Lodge, where she is a member, with the help of the community. This included her employer, Illinois Central School Bus, and the Charleston High School cheerleaders helping sell raffle tickets; and the high school football team setting up the tables for the benefit.

"The people in the community are very generous," Brown said, adding that she felt spiritually led to organize the fundraiser. "It's one of the things that I felt I needed to do to help the family. They are good girls."

To make a contribution to help Ma’Liyah White, go to gofund.me/f9fa93b0. Contributions also can be made at the Washington Savings Bank locations in Mattoon and Effingham under the "William Croy Benefit Account." For updates on Ma'Liyah, go to the "Ma'Liyah White's Progress" Facebook page.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.