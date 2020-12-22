Watch now: Lighted parade honors Sarah Bush Lincoln frontline staff

Eggleston said the parade also served as a memorial to Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover, who died on Dec. 3 at age 82. In addition to serving as mayor for the last 10 years, Gover helped support the hospital as a member of the nonprofit Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation.

"It's great to see everyone that has come out to participate tonight," Eggleston said as parade participants lined up beforehand at the nearby Coles County Memorial Airport.

Other supporters lined the drive that curves through Sarah Bush Lincoln's campus. Kyla Ballinger of Mattoon and her 7-year-old daughter, Callyn, decorated the hatch of their vehicle with Christmas lights and carried a homemade sign that said "Thank you!" in big, multicolored letters.

Ballinger said they wanted to show appreciation for all of the hospital's frontline staff, particularly nurse Shelby Youngblood. Ballinger said her daughter was Little Miss Coles County and Youngblood was Miss Coles County in 2018, and they have stayed in contact with each other ever since then.

"We try to do whatever we can for your 'big sister' Shelby," Ballinger told her daughter.