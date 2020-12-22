Watch now: Lighted parade honors Sarah Bush Lincoln frontline staff

MATTOON — Despite the chilly night air, medical technician Crystal Pearcy and her family were outside and cheering Tuesday as a lighted parade drove by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to honor frontline staff there.
"It was really nice of them to do that to show their appreciation. That was awesome," Pearcy said after a long line of fire engines, police cars and other vehicles passed through the hospital campus.
Pearcy said she was off duty that night but was certain that her co-workers in the Women and Children's Center shared her enthusiasm for the parade. She nodded toward her workplace on the second floor of the hospital and noted that several window blinds there were open in view of the procession route.
"I'm sure they were all looking out their windows right now," Pearcy said.
Parade co-organizer Scott Eggleston of Mattoon said frontline staff at Sarah Bush Lincoln have worked hard and endured a lot of stress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so he and other community members organized this event as a way of giving back to them.
Eggleston said the parade also served as a memorial to Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover, who died on Dec. 3 at age 82. In addition to serving as mayor for the last 10 years, Gover helped support the hospital as a member of the nonprofit Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation.
"It's great to see everyone that has come out to participate tonight," Eggleston said as parade participants lined up beforehand at the nearby Coles County Memorial Airport.
Other supporters lined the drive that curves through Sarah Bush Lincoln's campus. Kyla Ballinger of Mattoon and her 7-year-old daughter, Callyn, decorated the hatch of their vehicle with Christmas lights and carried a homemade sign that said "Thank you!" in big, multicolored letters.
Ballinger said they wanted to show appreciation for all of the hospital's frontline staff, particularly nurse Shelby Youngblood. Ballinger said her daughter was Little Miss Coles County and Youngblood was Miss Coles County in 2018, and they have stayed in contact with each other ever since then.
"We try to do whatever we can for your 'big sister' Shelby," Ballinger told her daughter.
Those cheering on the parade also included Dr. Janice Vandeveer from Sarah Bush Lincoln's Neoga Clinic and her family. Vandeveer said the parade was a "neat idea" as an appreciation event and provided an activity for families to enjoy together while social distancing.
Vandeveer said she has been glad to see community members in Mattoon and Neoga show their appreciation for medical staff dealing with the ongoing pandemic.
"We have definitely had our ups and downs this season," Vandeveer said.