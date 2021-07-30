Watch now: Lucille Pierce visits Coles County Fair for the 95th time

CHARLESTON — Lucille Pierce felt like royalty on her visit to the Coles County Fair this year.

Pierce, 95, has visited the fair every year she's been alive.

“I surprised her somewhat,” said Pierce's daughter, Loretta Benge, who organized a special day at the fair for her mother.

Coles County Fair Board President Tom Niemeyer gave Pierce and Benge a tour around the fair in a golf cart.

“I’m not used to this,” said Pierce, smiling. “She (Benge) pulled one on me.”

Pierce’s mother, Dorothy Anderson Miller, came to the fair for 83 years with perfect attendance.

Now Benge is following in the family's footsteps, marking her 62nd year coming to the fair. The first time she came to the fair, she was only 2 weeks old.

“We’ve always been fair people,” said Pierce as she stood in the art barn, one of her favorite places to visit.

“It (the barn) used to be a sawdust floor and we’d have to dust it off every morning,” she recalled. “So we’ve come a long ways.”

Some of her earliest memories were at the fair.

“Probably when I was 5 or 6, I started riding the merry-go-round,” said Pierce. “That was my favorite thing to do.”

Back then, she noted, each turn cost only a nickel.

“I went five times and spend a whole quarter,” she said, laughing.

She returned throughout the years, eventually bringing her whole family, who were involved in livestock shows and auctions for several years.

Pierce and her family are also constant attendees at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

“We’d go up and sleep in the back of the truck all week,” said Pierce. “The best friends we’ve ever met, we met at the Springfield fair.”

The Coles County Fair continues to be her favorite summer tradition.