Watch now: Macon County farmers gain new understanding of war in Ukraine

DECATUR — As Russian forces continue their war on Ukraine, Macon County farmers spoke with a Ukrainian farmer about their operations, how they are dealing with the conflict and what people in Central Illinois can do to help.

"All our people, all our farmers, are doing everything to help our army," said Constantine Khomenko, a farmer in Ukraine, during a virtual meeting Friday. "There is no area in Ukraine where (it is) 100% safe. We have areas where (there are) more bombs and we have areas where (there are) less bombs."

Board members of the Macon County Farm Bureau and Dawn Equipment Company, of Sycamore, hosted the virtual discussion at the farm bureau office in Decatur to provide an opportunity to learn more about farming in Ukraine and the current aggression from Russia.

Paul Butler, board member of the bureau, said the meeting between Khomenko and farmers came about in a Facebook group where the CEO of Dawn Equipment, Joseph Bassett, and Loran Steinlage, owner of FLOLO Farms in West Union, Iowa, said they knew someone in Ukraine whom was willing to speak with farmers in America.

Dawn Equipment, which primarily sells strip-tillers and other farming equipment, works with farmers in Ukraine like Khomenko to provide machinery and is now in the process of shipping Khomenko replacement parts and a new tiller.

"You're seeing their operation and that they're farmers like us," Butler said. "They're taking the equipment we have like the fertilizer tanks on the front of our tractors for our planters and they're filling them with diesel to run out and fuel tanks. It's hard to conceptualize that."

In a normal season, Khomenko said Ukraine cultivates a large amount of corn, wheat, sunflowers, and soybeans, but now, amid the invasion, some farmers have had a difficult time getting started because of Russian military vehicles driving through and sometimes being left behind in fields.

Instead of focusing on their losses, Khomenko said he and other farmers are helping the Ukrainian army in any way they can, which includes creating mobile gas stations to provide diesel for military vehicles and creating spike strips out of scrap metal to stop Russian convoys from advancing.

"When Ukraine wins this war, I would like to be part of a group that helps rebuild Ukraine into the most advanced agricultural society because farms truly are strength and the soil of Ukraine is part of the strength of Ukraine," Bassett said. "The only thing we can do now is to empathize with the real human side of this war and to talk about the war in Ukraine with anyone you meet."

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, the largest ground war in Europe since World War II. Russian forces continued to press a campaign that has brought global condemnation. People across Ukraine have taken up arms and sought shelter. More than 1.2 million people have fled to neighboring countries, the U.N. refugee agency said Friday.

Toward the end of the discussion, Khomenko asked for everyone in the meeting to reach out to their local lawmakers and tell them about what he and other Ukrainians are doing, and urge them to provide air support against Russian cruise missiles.

"People of Ukraine are dying, sometimes children, sometimes mothers," Khomenko said. "We will never forgive Russians."

So far, NATO is refusing to police a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The 30-nation military organization believes that such a move could provoke widespread war in Europe with Russia.

Taken aback by what he was hearing during the meeting, Lance Muirheid of Muirheid Farms in Oakley said it was a humbling experience to learn more about the situation in Ukraine and to get Khomenko's perspective as a farmer during a war.

"I came because I thought there was nothing I could do to help because I have nothing in common," Muirheid said. "It's very humbling to hear that from somebody on the other side of the world, but that could be me and now I know how to help and what to do."

Blue Mound farmer Clinton Gorden said he really did not know what was going on in Ukraine before the meeting, thinking it may be a war over resources. Even after the meeting, he said it still wasn't clear what prompted the Russian invasion.

"I can't get over how tough they are," Gorden said. "And that's a real question that was brought up there too. How many of us would be willing to do what they're doing?"

