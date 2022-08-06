Watch now: Malone's Taffy carries on sweet tradition at Coles County Fair

CHARLESTON — Early Saturday morning, one vendor at the Coles County Fair was getting a head start on the hustle and bustle of the day's events.

Even with its small menu, Malone's Taffy — over a century old, and a longtime vendor at the fair — is one of the busiest vendors to visit.

Local customers have the option of purchasing a bag or box of vanilla or black walnut taffy. Coles County is one of only two stops on Malone's summer travel route that offers the black walnut flavor.

Because of its long history in Coles County, Malone's is a favorite of many fair attendees.

Terry Davis, who has been going to the Coles County Fair since 1964, is a taffy connoisseur who makes sure to stop at Malone's every year. This year he bought his favorite black walnut taffy.

Davis said black walnut is the best flavor at the fair, but he was happy to help a friend from out of town by picking up her favorite flavor, vanilla.

"A friend of mine lives in Olney and called me and said, 'I want two boxes of the vanilla,'" Davis said. "I don't know why she wants the vanilla and not the black walnut, it's superior."

Davis was not the only one supplying taffy to people outside of the area. Josh Garrett, a longtime Coles County resident, came out to the fair with his family to pick up some of his favorites, including shake-ups, Pronto Pups and, of course, taffy.

Garrett said he enjoys the taste of Malone's vanilla taffy.

"I mean, it's homemade," Garrett said on why he thinks people enjoy the taffy as much as they do. "It's fresh."

Garrett purchased boxes for his household and for his kids who are visiting from out of state.

Malone's Taffy is one example of why he enjoys the fair, because he gets to see traditions from his high school days continue on.

"It's cool to see the same stuff," Garrett said. "It's crazy that this all continued, what we did when we were kids. It's kind of fun."

Chris Griggs, a Malone's employee, said while the process of making the taffy is generally simple, he's happy to see how much people enjoy it.

"I love giving the kids taffy and seeing their smiles," Griggs said.