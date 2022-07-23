Watch now: Mattoon Bagelfest in full swing Saturday

MATTOON — On the “bagelest” day of the year, visitors came from near and far to celebrate Mattoon’s annual Bagelfest with the world’s largest bagel breakfast and parade.

Eager bagel-lovers stopped by Peterson Park at 8 a.m. Saturday to enjoy a bagel or two, a much-loved tradition for many Mattoon residents. Mark Grass, a frequent bagel breakfast attendee, said he tries to make it out to the event every year he can.

“Whenever I'm not working I try to attend as much as possible,” Grass said. “I know that it's always fun to come here and see it. If I can't make it up for the breakfast, I try to at least come in the evenings for the show or for the activities or the food.”

Grass said he loves having such a unique event in Mattoon.

“I think it's great. It really promotes business in town and it promotes Mattoon because a lot of people come from out of town,” Grass said. “I've talked with people from a long ways away that have came here to the Bagelfest, and they always find it fascinating, so I think that it's just great that they do this.”

Kaylynn Crotz, of Peoria, has attended Bagelfest in the past while in town for softball tournaments, and said she enjoys coming out for the event.

“Every chance I get, I come out,” Crotz said. “I think it’s fun, it’s a cool thing that they have, and I really like it.”

Mattoon resident Steve Shewmake, whose favorite bagels are cinnamon raisin, was happy to enjoy bagels during the breakfast and get a couple of bags of his favorite type. He said his favorite events of the fest, in no particular order, are the bagel breakfast, the parade and the side events throughout the festival.

He added he enjoys spending the weekend surrounded by community, especially at the parade.

Unlike any other, Mattoon’s Bagelfest parade involves candy, floats and numerous bags of bagels tossed out to the crowd.

Akenzie Laws, who boasted five bags of bagels, said she liked the bubblegum, water and popsicles she received on the hot parade route. However, her favorite part of the parade was seeing her nana’s Mustang driving the 2022 Junior Miss Bagelfest, Laney Fitt.

Heather Golding, who brought her children out to the parade to enjoy the community engagement and cheer on her husband, who was walking with the Relentless Fitness float, said she loved seeing the way Bagelfest brings the community together.

“I love having community get-togethers and just enjoying everyone's company,” Golding said.

Coming from outside the community, Joshua Sullivan, of Jacksonville, Florida, said he enjoyed watching the parade and petting the animals that walked the route.

He said the first thing he got from the parade were his two bags of bagels and he was happy to receive them, as well as enjoy the experience as a whole.

“It's been really good,” Sullivan said. It's not every day you get to go somewhere and have a parade and go on rides and concerts.”

Bagelfest will wrap up Saturday night with the carnival ending at 11 p.m., bingo ending at 5 p.m. and a Sir Elton John tribute band taking the stage at 8 p.m.