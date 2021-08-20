Watch now: Mattoon cat channels his inner canine for walks around neighborhood

MATTOON — Lu the cat has become a common sight in his neighborhood for doing something that is uncommon among felines — taking long strolls with his owner.

Tanisha Shaw of Mattoon said she takes walks almost every day with her 3-year-old daughter, Alaysia, and she noticed that Lu started tagging along with them last year on the sidewalks.

"Lu decided he needed to walk with us," Shaw said of the cat her family adopted in 2017 when it was just a few months old.

Shaw said Lu, which is short for Zulu, hikes all the way around their block along Bell and Rudy avenues between 14th and 17th streets. She said Lu occasionally stops to visit with other cats that he knows, but always gets back on track after she calls out "Lu Boy" for him.

"Lu catches right back up with us before we get to the corner," Shaw said.

During these outings, Lu keeps watch for his family. Shaw said if Lu hears or sees a dog, he will place himself between the canine and Alaysia's stroller to protect her. Lu is wary of passing vehicles, though, and will leave the sidewalk to put some extra distance between himself and automobiles.

Shaw said Lu gets along well at home with their dog, an older Shih Tzu named Baby Doll. She said Lu also acts protectively toward other cats that he is close to, particularly smaller ones, around their home. Shaw added that she once opened her front door at night and saw the friendly cat standing next to a baby possum and looking up at her like she should let that animal inside, too.

"Lu is something else. I have never met a cat like him," Shaw said.

While Lu's affinity for sharing sidewalks with pedestrians sets him apart from most cats, some other Mattoon area felines also regularly get attention for sharing workspaces with their human colleagues.

Dexter the cat resides in the visitor center at the Douglas-Hart Nature Center. Office manager Penny Gillespie said the nature center has a history of hosting cats and it adopted Dexter from Genesis Animal Rescue with the help of Clyde's Animal Clinic. She said Dexter enjoys greeting visitors to the center, particularly children, and getting attention from them.

'We just had summer campus and they are over now, and Dexter is missing the kids," Gillespie said.

Office cat Gemma lives at the Coles County Animal Shelter. Manager Julie Deters said Gemma was a shelter cat that kept running away from her adoptive home in Mattoon, so they brought her back there to stay. She said Gemma provides "therapy" by being there for staff to cuddle and pet on bad days, just as long as she has had her morning can of cat food.

"She pretty much rules the roost," Deters said.

Feline roommates Gretta and Tim both reside at deBuhr's Feed and Seed. Owner Bernie deBuhr said they adopted Gretta 10 years ago from the shelter while Tim just wandered into the feed store and stayed, as many other cats have done over the years. He said he has an old black and white photo of his grandfather and great-grandfather with a cat on the sales counter.

"They are good companions," deBuhr said.

