MATTOON

Watch now: Mattoon cat channels his inner canine for walks around neighborhood

MATTOON — Lu the cat has become a common sight in his neighborhood for doing something that is uncommon among felines — taking long strolls with his owner.

Tanisha Shaw of Mattoon said she takes walks almost every day with her 3-year-old daughter, Alaysia, and she noticed that Lu started tagging along with them last year on the sidewalks.

"Lu decided he needed to walk with us," Shaw said of the cat her family adopted in 2017 when it was just a few months old. 

Lu on a walk in Mattoon

Lu walks with his owner, Tanisha Shaw, and her 3-year-old daughter Alaysia, on a recent evening along Bell Avenue in Mattoon.

Shaw said Lu, which is short for Zulu, hikes all the way around their block along Bell and Rudy avenues between 14th and 17th streets. She said Lu occasionally stops to visit with other cats that he knows, but always gets back on track after she calls out "Lu Boy" for him.

"Lu catches right back up with us before we get to the corner," Shaw said.

During these outings, Lu keeps watch for his family. Shaw said if Lu hears or sees a dog, he will place himself between the canine and Alaysia's stroller to protect her. Lu is wary of passing vehicles, though, and will leave the sidewalk to put some extra distance between himself and automobiles.

Lu closeup

During their walks, Lu keeps watch for his family, going so far as placing himself between them and approaching dogs.  

Shaw said Lu gets along well at home with their dog, an older Shih Tzu named Baby Doll. She said Lu also acts protectively toward other cats that he is close to, particularly smaller ones, around their home. Shaw added that she once opened her front door at night and saw the friendly cat standing next to a baby possum and looking up at her like she should let that animal inside, too.

"Lu is something else. I have never met a cat like him," Shaw said.

While Lu's affinity for sharing sidewalks with pedestrians sets him apart from most cats, some other Mattoon area felines also regularly get attention for sharing workspaces with their human colleagues.

Dexter at the nature center

Dexter sits on the visitor center front desk Thursday afternoon at the Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon.

Dexter the cat resides in the visitor center at the Douglas-Hart Nature Center. Office manager Penny Gillespie said the nature center has a history of hosting cats and it adopted Dexter from Genesis Animal Rescue with the help of Clyde's Animal Clinic. She said Dexter enjoys greeting visitors to the center, particularly children, and getting attention from them.

'We just had summer campus and they are over now, and Dexter is missing the kids," Gillespie said.

Gemma at the shelter

Office cat Gemma sits in her living quarters Thursday afternoon at the Coles County Animal Shelter in rural Charleston. 

Office cat Gemma lives at the Coles County Animal Shelter. Manager Julie Deters said Gemma was a shelter cat that kept running away from her adoptive home in Mattoon, so they brought her back there to stay. She said Gemma provides "therapy" by being there for staff to cuddle and pet on bad days, just as long as she has had her morning can of cat food.

"She pretty much rules the roost," Deters said.

Gretta at deBuhr's

Gretta sleeps on top of a stack of feed bags Thursday afternoon at deBuhr's Feed and Seed in Mattoon.

Feline roommates Gretta and Tim both reside at deBuhr's Feed and Seed. Owner Bernie deBuhr said they adopted Gretta 10 years ago from the shelter while Tim just wandered into the feed store and stayed, as many other cats have done over the years. He said he has an old black and white photo of his grandfather and great-grandfather with a cat on the sales counter.

"They are good companions," deBuhr said.

Tim at deBuhr's

Tim sleeps on the sales counter Thursday afternoon at deBuhr's Feed and Seed in Mattoon.
Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

