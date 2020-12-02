Watch now: Mattoon Christian Church begins fire recovery effort

MATTOON — Pastor Ken King and a small group of volunteers spent Wednesday morning disposing of building debris at fire-damaged Mattoon Christian Church and food from the church's community pantry.

That cleanup day was one of the first steps in the congregation's effort to recover from a fire early Saturday morning that severely damaged their three story, nearly 100-year-old building.

"We have a church that is really hurting," King said, adding that they are maintaining hope for the future of this building that has been Mattoon Christian's home since 1967. "We are going to rebuilt that building and try to rebuilt it as original as we can."

The pastor said Mattoon Christian lost two Sunday school classrooms, a bathroom, a communion room and a back stairwell to the fire. He said the church also sustained some fire damage to its sanctuary and smoke damage throughout the building, and will need extensive electric rewiring.

King said the recovery effort has been hampered by the church not having its property insurance fully in place at the time of the fire. He said the insurance payment is automatically withdrawn from an account that's balance had gotten too low without the church noticing this while focused on its ministries.