Watch now: Mattoon Christian Church begins fire recovery effort
Mattoon Christian Church

Watch now: Mattoon Christian Church begins fire recovery effort

MATTOON — Pastor Ken King and a small group of volunteers spent Wednesday morning disposing of building debris at fire-damaged Mattoon Christian Church and food from the church's community pantry.

That cleanup day was one of the first steps in the congregation's effort to recover from a fire early Saturday morning that severely damaged their three story, nearly 100-year-old building.

"We have a church that is really hurting," King said, adding that they are maintaining hope for the future of this building that has been Mattoon Christian's home since 1967. "We are going to rebuilt that building and try to rebuilt it as original as we can."

The pastor said Mattoon Christian lost two Sunday school classrooms, a bathroom, a communion room and a back stairwell to the fire. He said the church also sustained some fire damage to its sanctuary and smoke damage throughout the building, and will need extensive electric rewiring.

King said the recovery effort has been hampered by the church not having its property insurance fully in place at the time of the fire. He said the insurance payment is automatically withdrawn from an account that's balance had gotten too low without the church noticing this while focused on its ministries.

Still, King said he and his congregation have extensive experience using their carpentry skills and tools to carry out renovations in houses. He it also helps that the structure of the brick building, constructed in 1925 as First Baptist Church, is solid and the fire does not seem to have damaged the roof.

In addition, King said he has been moved by the offers of assistance from other churches, organizations and individuals in the community since the fire.

"'You have helped the community. You have helped us. Now it's our turn to help you,'" Denise King, wife of the pastor, said of messages that the church has received.

Many have mentioned the community pantry the church has offered since November 2010, which recently has been providing food to nearly 250 individuals per month.

One of the recipients of food from the pantry, Michael J. Kallis, 41, of Mattoon, has been charged in Coles County Circuit court with arson in connection with the fire.

Mattoon police said Kallis told investigators that he heard voices in his head that urged him to “help” the church, so he decided to burn it down so that the congregation could obtain insurance money. Police also have said that the use of methamphetamine is believed to have played a major role in this incident.

King said he does not know what was going on in the mind of the alleged arsonist that Saturday morning, but he knows that anyone can get hooked on drugs.

"I have total forgiveness for him," King said.

While looking into options for repairing the Mattoon Christian building, King said he also talking with various organizations within the community about finding alternative locations for the church to continue holding its services and offering its food pantry.

King said he is thankful for the support from the community, as well as for the efforts last weekend of the Mattoon Fire Department to quickly extinguish the fire and the Mattoon Police Department to successfully conclude an investigation into the fire.

"We were in awe of the service we got from the city of Mattoon," King said.

More information about helping Mattoon Christian Church is available by calling Denise King at (217) 294-3845.

