Watch now: Mattoon gets the most from Central Illinois' 2 days of snow; more possible Wednesday

MATTOON — It was a lot of snow, and Coles County "got the brunt of it."

That's what Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University weather center, said about the overnight snow Monday that added to what had already accumulated a day earlier.

Overall, Mattoon ended up with 11½ inches of snow, the most measured at any location in the National Weather Services Central Illinois region, Craig said.

Charleston came in with 10 inches, also one of the larger amounts in the region that ranges from roughly from Peoria to Robinson, he said.

It also made for one of the largest snow events in several years, likely the largest since a blizzard in January 2014, Craig also noted.

The snowfall ended up bringing a few more inches than had been forecast. Craig said that was partly because the weather system tracked more to the north than expected.

Also, he added, the duration of Monday's snow was "extremely long," about 12 hours, starting around 11 a.m. and ending about 11 p.m., he added.