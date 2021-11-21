 Skip to main content
alert top story

Watch now: Mattoon Haven raises homelessness awareness with overnight event

Night in a car

Tessla Mitchel places a poster in the dashboard of her car to promote awareness for homelessness at Mattoon Haven homeless shelter's "One Night in a Car" event on Saturday night.

MATTOON — Around 20 community members gathered in the parking lot of the KC Summers car dealership Saturday night as temperatures sunk to near-freezing levels.

The participants would spend the night in a car from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to raise awareness for the homeless community in Coles County and raise funds for The Haven, a homeless shelter in Mattoon.

Participants ranged in age and even included families.

“I wanted to learn what it was like to be homeless,” said 7-year-old Curtis Clabough Jr., who learned about the event in school.

“He’s got a lot of things that other kids don’t have, and you can learn from any experience,” said his father, Curtis Clabough Sr.

The event ended up being a learning experience for children and parents.

“My biggest takeaway is that you have to be really, really organized to sleep in your car,” said Katie Wright, who brought her 8-year-old daughter Allicyn to the event. “There's not space for anything and you don't know where anything is … I can't imagine if you're trying to take everything that you own.”

“Sleeping in the car is really cold,” Allicyn said Sunday morning, after spending the night in the car.

‘Something different’

Night in a car 2

Curtis Clabough Sr. and Curis Clabough Jr. participated in the first "One Night in a Car" event, hosted Saturday night and Sunday morning by the Mattoon homeless shelter, The Haven.

“We really want to bring awareness to our community, for our participants to have that real-life situation and to feel what it's like to live out of your car, just simply for 12 hours,” said Erin Donnelly, fundraising director with the Haven.

“It rained multiple times, and it kind of sounded like ice on the window,” said Kimberly Kauffman. “To think that you could have been out in this — it was comforting to know we were sheltered in a car.”

Kauffman, who attended the event with Tessla Mitchel, has participated in similar events, including one where participants slept outside in cardboard boxes.

Night in a Car 4

Tessla Mitchel and Kimberly Kauffman sit in the back of a Jeep before settling in for the a night for a fundraiser hosted by The Haven homeless shelter in Mattoon.

This weekend's "One Night in a Car" event was one of a few other fundraisers and awareness events held in the past week, which is nationally recognized as Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

Participants' fees and donations collected from the events will go toward the shelter's programs.

“With COVID, we had been unable to have in-person fundraisers for pretty much the last 18 months, and so we wanted to do something kind of different this year,” said Donnelly. “The goal of our fundraising right now is to help us do more than keep the lights on; it's to help us provide additional services.”

The shelter hopes to incorporate a community garden, a van to help aid in transportation, and more services to serve growing needs.

‘A really, really sad statistic’

The shelter has given around 140 people a place to stay throughout the past year. They can give 27 people a place to stay every night. Still, there are many more people in the community who are experiencing homelessness.

“There are a lot of people in this community alone living in their car,” said Suzie Coffman, who serves on the shelter’s board of directors.

The homelessness rates are increasing and expected to increase even more in the near future.

“With the eviction moratorium that's coming up now, those have not necessarily gone through the courts yet, but when that happens, we're starting to see an increase in people needing shelter,” said director Chris Davis.

“I myself was shocked, because our calls have increased 94%,” said Sandy Deters, director of the Embarras River Basin Agency director.

ERBA has been offering several resources to help those at risk of being evicted. They received over 800 calls for assistance in the past year.

“Families with children and veterans are groups where homelessness is on the rise,” said Coffman. “And that's a really, really sad statistic.”

The shelter encourages people who are interested in aiding The Haven to donate on their website, mattoonhaven.org.

