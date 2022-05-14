Watch now: Mattoon hosts 3 special events in 3 parks Saturday

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — The outdoor summer event season in Mattoon unofficially kicked off with three special events in three different parks on one sunny Saturday.

The Mattoon Township Park District's Lytle Park hosted Garden Fest that day while the City of Mattoon hosted Artworks at Heritage Park and the Class Pack Car Show at Peterson Park. All three of these events are held annually, but don't always coincide with each other.

Gardenfest

Vendors of plants, supplies and decorations for vegetable and flower gardening lined the grassy edge of the parking lot at the Cedar Avenue entrance to Lytle. A large crowd of gardening enthusiasts browsed through the vendors booths, which included plants raised by University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener volunteers.

Customer Liz Timmons of Charleston, who was shopping alongside her mother, Debbie Timmons, said she planned to purchase a hyacinth bean vine from the Master Gardeners booth.

"I have never seen this vine before, so it's nice to get acclimated to different plants you don't know about," Liz Timmons said, adding that she and her mom use the opportunity of Garden Fest to ask the Master Gardeners questions about growing conditions needed by various plants. "It's nice to talk to people and get information about plants you wouldn't get going to Walmart or other stores."

Garden Fest

University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener volunteer Paula Enstrom, at right, assists Charleston residents Debbie Timmons and her daughter, Liz Timmons, Saturday morning during the annual Garden Fest at Lytle Park in Mattoon.

Timmons said going to Garden Fest, previously known as Herb Fest, and gardening together has become a tradition over the years for her and her mother, who also lives in Charleston.

"(My mom) has been gardening for a long time and she taught me. We actually spent Mother's Day in the garden pulling weeds together," Timmons said. "It's nice to pass that down through the generations."

Artworks

Heritage Park was filled with live music, art vendors, make-and-take crafts and other activities during this event organized by the Mattoon Arts Council. The festivities spilled over to nearby venues in the Lone Elm Room at the train depot, the newest mural downtown, and the Mattoon Public Library.

Artworks

Walk to End Alzheimer's make-and-take craft volunteer Amy Hall, at right, helps Krystal Rose of Mattoon and her children, 7-year-old Fitz and 4-year-old Theo, make bead bracelets Saturday morning at the annual Artworks festival at Heritage Park in downtown Mattoon.

Krystal Rose of Mattoon watched as her sons, 7-year-old Fitz and 4-year-old Theo, made bead bracelets at the Walk to End Alzheimer's booth, which was raising funds in the lead-up to the Sept. 17 Charleston and Mattoon walk. She said the boys enjoy hands-on art and craft activities like this.

"We come out here almost every year to make some crafts and check things out," Rose said, adding that she was pleased to see sunny weather for this year's festival. She also noted that their family friend Megan Russell has had artwork on display with the Mattoon High School art exhibit in the Lone Elm Room for a few years now. "We like to come and check out her work."

Class Pack Car Show

Cars, trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles were arranged across the front lawn of Peterson Park for this show, and food booths set up shop next to the picnic pavilion. The event helped raise money for the Mattoon Community Food Center and the Corn Belt Shriners.

Jim Riley of Findlay said the Class Pack event was the first car show of the season for him and his 1970 Chevelle. He said he was closely watching the weather forecast in hopes of clear skies for the show, noting that it rained Saturday morning in Findlay.

Class Pack Car Show

Jim Riley of Findlay, at left, looks at the engine of his 1970 Chevelle with Joe Joliff of Beecher City on Saturday at the annual Class Pack Car Show at Peterson Park in Mattoon.

Joe Joliff of Beecher City said he had just put a new engine in his 1970 Chevrolet Nova, so the car show provided an opportunity to "break her in" on a road trip. Both Joliff and Riley said they appreciated that the show was held in a tree-shaded park.

"I have a great spot out under a tree, nice breeze and beautiful day," Joliff said.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

