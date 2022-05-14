Watch now: Mattoon hosts 3 special events in 3 parks Saturday

MATTOON — The outdoor summer event season in Mattoon unofficially kicked off with three special events in three different parks on one sunny Saturday.

The Mattoon Township Park District's Lytle Park hosted Garden Fest that day while the City of Mattoon hosted Artworks at Heritage Park and the Class Pack Car Show at Peterson Park. All three of these events are held annually, but don't always coincide with each other.

Gardenfest

Vendors of plants, supplies and decorations for vegetable and flower gardening lined the grassy edge of the parking lot at the Cedar Avenue entrance to Lytle. A large crowd of gardening enthusiasts browsed through the vendors booths, which included plants raised by University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener volunteers.

Customer Liz Timmons of Charleston, who was shopping alongside her mother, Debbie Timmons, said she planned to purchase a hyacinth bean vine from the Master Gardeners booth.

YMCA announces 2022 Lytle Park Triathlon “Competitors ended up having a great time last year despite battling a summer storm, so we can’t wait to do it again and see what they accomplish this year."

"I have never seen this vine before, so it's nice to get acclimated to different plants you don't know about," Liz Timmons said, adding that she and her mom use the opportunity of Garden Fest to ask the Master Gardeners questions about growing conditions needed by various plants. "It's nice to talk to people and get information about plants you wouldn't get going to Walmart or other stores."

Timmons said going to Garden Fest, previously known as Herb Fest, and gardening together has become a tradition over the years for her and her mother, who also lives in Charleston.

"(My mom) has been gardening for a long time and she taught me. We actually spent Mother's Day in the garden pulling weeds together," Timmons said. "It's nice to pass that down through the generations."

Artworks

Heritage Park was filled with live music, art vendors, make-and-take crafts and other activities during this event organized by the Mattoon Arts Council. The festivities spilled over to nearby venues in the Lone Elm Room at the train depot, the newest mural downtown, and the Mattoon Public Library.

Krystal Rose of Mattoon watched as her sons, 7-year-old Fitz and 4-year-old Theo, made bead bracelets at the Walk to End Alzheimer's booth, which was raising funds in the lead-up to the Sept. 17 Charleston and Mattoon walk. She said the boys enjoy hands-on art and craft activities like this.

"We come out here almost every year to make some crafts and check things out," Rose said, adding that she was pleased to see sunny weather for this year's festival. She also noted that their family friend Megan Russell has had artwork on display with the Mattoon High School art exhibit in the Lone Elm Room for a few years now. "We like to come and check out her work."

Class Pack Car Show

Cars, trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles were arranged across the front lawn of Peterson Park for this show, and food booths set up shop next to the picnic pavilion. The event helped raise money for the Mattoon Community Food Center and the Corn Belt Shriners.

Jim Riley of Findlay said the Class Pack event was the first car show of the season for him and his 1970 Chevelle. He said he was closely watching the weather forecast in hopes of clear skies for the show, noting that it rained Saturday morning in Findlay.

Joe Joliff of Beecher City said he had just put a new engine in his 1970 Chevrolet Nova, so the car show provided an opportunity to "break her in" on a road trip. Both Joliff and Riley said they appreciated that the show was held in a tree-shaded park.

"I have a great spot out under a tree, nice breeze and beautiful day," Joliff said.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.