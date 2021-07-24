Watch now: Mattoon rabbit show draws 300 exhibitors from 21 states

MATTOON — The regional rabbit show on Saturday at the Cross County Mall drew 300 exhibitors from 21 states with 3,500 rabbits of all shapes and sizes.

The range of animals at the Rabbit Renegades Power Surge Summer Show was exemplified by those brought by Monty and Danielle York of Greens Fork, Indiana, and their 12-year-old daughter, Leah. They showed 12 Netherland dwarf rabbits, weighing up to 2 1/2 pounds each, and two Flemish giants named Wanda and Big Poppa, topping out at 22 pounds each.

"It just kind of happened that way. Now we have the littlest and biggest breeds," Danielle York said of her family's choice of rabbits. She noted that laid-back Flemish giants will follow them around at home like dogs, whereas the Netherland rabbits are a little nervous and nippy.

Saturday's show was sanctioned by the American Rabbit Breeders Association. One of the judges, Josh Humphries, of Harrison, Tennessee, estimated that at least 40 rabbit breeds were represented at the show. He said this ranged from relatively rare breeds, such as the American Sable and Silver Fox, to widely popular breeds such as the Rex, which was represented by 200 rabbits there.

Andrea Evans of Lyons, Colorado, brought long, fine-haired Angora rabbits to the show, including an English Angora named Hot Carl that was the "pick of the litter" sired by his father, Carl. She said the Angoras are actually covered in wool, which is coveted for yarn because it is among the warmest wool available.

"Usually the temperament of Angoras is calm because you are constantly grooming and touching them," Evans said.

During Saturday's show, Evans and her fellow Angora owners and others in the close-knit community of rabbit breeders compared notes and caught up with how they were all doing. Many children were in attendance with their families and showing rabbits.

Show judge Ryan Harrah of Indianapolis said he grew up raising rabbits because his parents met through this pursuit, and his grandfather also bred rabbits. He raises Mini Rex and Florida White rabbits, plus a new Mini California breed.

"It's very family-oriented. That's one of the things I like about the hobby," Harrah said. He added that breeding rabbits is also an affordable hobby, so it's a great option for 4-H'ers and other youths interested in raising animals.

Saturday's show was organized by the Rabbit Renegades club, which has been holding regional shows at the Mattoon mall and throughout the Midwest in recent years. Club President Bob Donnell of Mattoon said he has been glad to bring overnight visitors to Mattoon with the shows, which are sponsored by Rural King, KC Summers and Mattoon tourism fund grants.

Show judge Randy Shumaker of Tollhouse, California, said he appreciates that the Rabbit Renegades have been able to resume holding shows on a bigger scale and have brought breeders back together following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Josh Humphries of Harrison, Tennessee, said he is glad to have roomy, air-conditioned space available at the mall again, in the former J.C. Penney space this year, to help make a rabbit show in July possible.

"The Rabbit Renegades have really made a big difference in the hobby," said Dean Belcher of MLB Cage & Supplies in Greencastle, Indiana. He said MLB helps equip Rabbit Renegades events, which tend to draw more exhibitors than other shows in the region.

