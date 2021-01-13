Watch now: Mattoon Rotary Club food drive donates $61,000-plus to local pantries

"Everyone knew Janet. Everyone," Nelson said. "She was always looking out for people who needed help."

Clark died at age 76 in September 2020. Her husband, Robert C. Clark, was one of the original Mattoon Rotary Club members who began the annual food drive.

Mary Russell, the current volunteer executive director of the food center, said the memory of Clark helped "stir things up" for a successful fundraiser with Mattoon Rotary. She said the center can obtain discounted supplies from regional foods banks, so the proceeds will give its purchasing agent a lot more buying power. Russell said the center and the Salvation Army also plan to step up the coordination of their efforts.

The Rotary Club has reported that its annual food drive, chaired for many years now by Gary Swearingen, normally collects 15-20 tons of non-perishable food items and $4,000-$5,000 in cash donations for local food centers.

This year, Mattoon Rotary challenged its members and the community to send monetary donations to the Salvation Army or the food center, or to the Mattoon Rotary Charities Foundation for distribution to the two pantries.