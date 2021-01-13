Watch now: Mattoon Rotary Club food drive donates $61,000-plus to local pantries

MATTOON — Those who worked closely with late Mattoon Community Food Center Executive Director Janet Clark can still feel her watching over efforts to feed the hungry in Coles County.
Mattoon Rotary Club President Mike Martin said they felt Clark's determined, joyful presence as the club was able to raise more than $61,000 in monetary donations for the food center and the Salvation Army pantry recently even though its 36th annual door-to-door food drive in December had to be canceled due to the the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proceeds from this modified version of the food drive, which has been renamed in memory of Clark, were presented to the two recipient charities on Wednesday. The presentation in the Salvation Army chapel was livestreamed for Mattoon Rotarians, who have been meeting remotely during the pandemic.
Those in attendance at the presentation shared memories about Clark. Mattoon Rotary Charities Foundation Vice President Mark Nelson, who is acting transportation director for the Mattoon school district, said he first met Clark in the 1980s when she had children at Mattoon High School. Nelson said he kept in contact with Clark as she worked in special education and volunteered with the food center.
"Everyone knew Janet. Everyone," Nelson said. "She was always looking out for people who needed help."
Clark died at age 76 in September 2020. Her husband, Robert C. Clark, was one of the original Mattoon Rotary Club members who began the annual food drive.
Mary Russell, the current volunteer executive director of the food center, said the memory of Clark helped "stir things up" for a successful fundraiser with Mattoon Rotary. She said the center can obtain discounted supplies from regional foods banks, so the proceeds will give its purchasing agent a lot more buying power. Russell said the center and the Salvation Army also plan to step up the coordination of their efforts.
The Rotary Club has reported that its annual food drive, chaired for many years now by Gary Swearingen, normally collects 15-20 tons of non-perishable food items and $4,000-$5,000 in cash donations for local food centers.
This year, Mattoon Rotary challenged its members and the community to send monetary donations to the Salvation Army or the food center, or to the Mattoon Rotary Charities Foundation for distribution to the two pantries.
Salvation Army Lt. Nathan North estimated that their portion of the proceeds from the modified food drive will keep their pantry stocked for one to two months.
"This means the world to us. This means that families in the community are getting food. This means that families in our community are not going hungry," North said.