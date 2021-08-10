Watch now: Mattoon school board to hold emergency meeting on mask issue

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board has announced plans for an emergency meeting, tentatively on Friday, regarding mask-wearing in schools.

The need for the special meeting grew out of opposition expressed during the board's regular meeting Tuesday to a mandate from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that preschool through high school students would be required to the wear masks indoors.

In making the announcement last week, Pritzker said there are two routes to enforcing the mask mandate, including civil liability for schools not enforcing the mandate and the removal of recognition status by the Illinois State Board of Education.

Members of the public requested the special meeting rather than waiting until the board's next regular meeting, which is scheduled for Sept. 14.

The new school year starts Thursday, Aug. 12, for Mattoon School District students.

The mask issue wasn't among the items on the board's published agenda, which requires topics to be submitted seven days prior to a board meeting for it to be included.

“With the time given, I think the state government understood what they were doing when they announced this statement" on Aug. 4, said member John Hedges. “We will address it, it just can't be on this month's agenda."

The emergency meeting will allow members to further address the issues. The date, time, and location of the meeting, as well as other information, will be announced at least 48 hours before the meeting and will be available on school district’s website, Skinlo said.

Members of the community attending the Tuesday meeting all opposed the mandate. These members included parents, such as Ashley Berkheimer, whose daughter has needed to spend time in the hospital for serious medical conditions.

“When we walked into Walmart the first time when COVID hit with the mask mandate, she was in a debilitating anxiety attack, shaky, because she correlated that mask with those needles and that hospital stay,” said Berkheimer.

Assistant Superintendent Christy Hild encouraged parents of children who needed special accommodations to contact their schools.

"Students who have disabilities, anxieties, medical diagnoses, those things will be addressed through their teams," said Hild.

In addition, several individuals said wearing masks also had a negative impact on students' mental health.

Claire Hampton, a 13-year-old student at Mattoon High School, addressed the board in opposition to the mandate.

“If there are going to be special accommodations for anxiety, I don't really think kids with anxiety disabilities want that shown to everybody that they have it,” said Hampton. “Face shields and stuff, that's just going to show to everyone that they have it. I think that would just make it worse.”

Parents also asked what actions would be taken if students went to schools without masks.

“We’ll ask the building principles and administration to work with families the best that they can,” said Superintendent Tim Condron. “Our goal is to keep students in school.”

Feedback from concerned community members regarding the mask mandate prompted the Charleston School Board to also schedule a special meeting on the topic.

That meeting will be held at announced it will hold a special meeting 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in the high school auditorium. Like Mattoon, Charleston starts the new school year on Thursday.

"It is our way of just becoming very transparent and have that conversation, let the community speak their mind," school board president Jason Coe said of the special meeting. "We have board members that want to say some things, also."

School board members, administrators and teachers have already received a flurry of feedback, both in support and against the mandate, throughout the week, Coe said.