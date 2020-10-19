Watch now: Mattoon schools resume in-person instruction at reduced schedule

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Preschool teacher Amanda Titus said her students had prepared for the structure of an in-person day via their remote learning schedule and interactive activities, such as scavenger hunts. Titus said remote learning went well, but she is glad to have them back in person.

"It was wonderful. I can't say enough about how happy it made me to have kids back in the my classroom after seven months. I am just overjoyed," Titus said. She noted that her preschoolers wore their required protective masks like it was second nature for them.

Riddle Elementary parent Heather Bagwell said her first-grader, Lucy, had been counting down the days until she could return to school to see her classmates and teachers. She said her fourth-grader, Jaxson, had gotten accustomed to the independence of online learning, but ended up being excited about the return, as well.

"I think 2½ hours (in attendance) is a great start, At least we are starting somewhere," Bagwell said.

Superintendent Condron said he encourages families, as a precaution, to plan for the possibility of their children's class or other groupings of students needing to temporarily switch back to remote learning only if someone is found to have COVID-19. The district is also offering a remote learning-only option for the second quarter for families.