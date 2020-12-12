Watch now: Mattoon woman adds to front yard Christmas decorations for 18 years 🎄🎅

MATTOON — It all began with a Grinch.
Eighteen years ago, Mattoon resident Kathy Lawyer placed out an inflatable version of that Dr. Seuss character in her front yard at 301 Woodgate, where it stood as her lone Christmas decoration that year.
The distinctly un-Grinch-like Lawyer has annually added to her display of Christmas decorations ever since. The display now fills much of her front yard every holiday season and casts a welcoming glow that can be seen from a distance on adjacent Old State Road.
"I just kept finding more decorations that I liked," Lawyer said of her display. "I love it. I try to better it every year."
Lawyer, 56, said she also has been motivated by the joyful reactions of youngsters in her family, which now includes a third generation, and in her neighborhood. She said children from nearby homes in the Briarwick subdivision "line up" while she is setting up each year to see what is new.
While planning for each year's display, Lawyer also takes requests. Lawyer said her great-nieces, 9-year-old Nevaeh Parmer and 5-year-old Phebe McCay, selected a shimmering unicorn and a horse with a carriage this year.
Her grandson, 3-year-old Connor Culp, is slated to get to pick a new decoration for 2021. Lawyer noted that she also is looking for a castle of some kind to incorporate into her display.
Lawyer said she was into her third or fourth year of adorning her front yard yard for Christmas when she noticed that the display was starting to draw a significant number of visitors from outside of her neighborhood. She said some of these visitors have become regulars over the years.
Support Local Journalism
"There are always people pulling around the corner," Lawyer said. Briarwick does not having any through streets, but she said the "big glow" that is visible from Old State Road helps her display get noticed by passersby. She noted that one of her neighbors also has a large display of lights.
Lawyer has two sheds to store decorations for her Christmas display and the Halloween one, which rivals its counterpart. Lawyer said she keeps the decorations assembled for ease of maintenance and then moves them into the garage to check all the lights before she puts them in the front yard.
Her husband, Greg, and sister, Alice Johnson, assisted with setting up the Christmas display this year. Johnson joked that Greg Lawyer always gets the "worst job" of stringing lights on the roof.
Johnson said she does not mind helping out because she enjoys seeing the final result. The Santa Claus fan said her favorite decoration is the one of St. Nick and his sleigh being pulled by a team of glowing reindeer.
"I like it. I think it's really pretty," Johnson said.
Lawyer said the unseasonably warm weather earlier this fall was ideal for setting up Christmas decorations, but added that she has worked on them in frigid wind and blowing snow.
While a gloomy year of COVID-19 disruptions may have led to some not decorating their homes this year, Lawyer said she remained determined to continue her tradition because she knows how much this display means to the children in her family.
"Christmas to me is about family and children," Lawyer said. "I won't disappoint the kids."
From the archives: A look back at Christmas parades in Coles County
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on Broadway Ave.
Three local groups have made donations for the Christmas parade
Santa Claus waves to the children
Children scamper from crowd for candy
Mattoon High School Green Wave Marching Band
Santa says
St. John's is one featured stop on a Christmas Parade of homes
Santa to Greet Youngsters in Christmas Parade
Annual Santa Chase in Mattoon
Central Nation Bank's winning float
Scouting the Christmas Parade Route
University of Illinois ROTC & Jefferson Rifles Drill Team of Mt. Vernon
Christmas Parade ushers in the season
Skirting around the Mattoon Christmas parade entry
Santa arrives for Christmas parade
Children dressed like Christmas present
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.