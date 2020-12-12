Watch now: Mattoon woman adds to front yard Christmas decorations for 18 years 🎄🎅

Her grandson, 3-year-old Connor Culp, is slated to get to pick a new decoration for 2021. Lawyer noted that she also is looking for a castle of some kind to incorporate into her display.

Lawyer said she was into her third or fourth year of adorning her front yard yard for Christmas when she noticed that the display was starting to draw a significant number of visitors from outside of her neighborhood. She said some of these visitors have become regulars over the years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There are always people pulling around the corner," Lawyer said. Briarwick does not having any through streets, but she said the "big glow" that is visible from Old State Road helps her display get noticed by passersby. She noted that one of her neighbors also has a large display of lights.

Lawyer has two sheds to store decorations for her Christmas display and the Halloween one, which rivals its counterpart. Lawyer said she keeps the decorations assembled for ease of maintenance and then moves them into the garage to check all the lights before she puts them in the front yard.