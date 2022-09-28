Watch now: Mattoon woman fosters monarch butterflies at her Lake Paradise home

MATTOON — The growing season is nearing its fall conclusion in the small greenhouse that Polly Taylor maintains at the home that she and her husband, Wally, share at Lake Paradise.

The greenhouse does contain flowering plants, but its focus is actually on sheltering monarch butterflies as they drink nectar to gain strength for their annual migration south to warmer temperatures at their wintering grounds in Mexico. Polly Taylor said the greenhouse, purchased at Aldi, is a relatively recent addition to the monarch butterfly fostering that she began approximately five years ago.

"Every year, I learn something new," Taylor said, noting that she initially sheltered the monarch butterflies in a mesh tote inside her home. Taylor said the greenhouse now gives these insects exposure to fresh air and natural light 24 hours a day while keeping them safe from potential predators. "We want to help as many as we can because in the wild there is a very low rate of survival."

Taylor, a retired English teacher, said she started fostering monarch butterflies after reading in various publications that these pollinators are an endangered species. She has researched by following the posts of Monarch Watch, a volunteer-based citizen science organization that tracks the fall migration of the monarch butterfly, and buying recommended supplies. The back deck of her home is now lined with the milkweed plants that monarch caterpillars rely on as their sole food course.

"The milkweed is so essential. That is their habitat. That is their beginning," Taylor said of the eggs that monarch butterflies lay on milkweed plants in June and July.

Taylor keeps watch in her garden area for the caterpillars that hatch from these eggs and eat milkweed leaves, and for the green chrysalises that they later form around themselves as they begin to transform into full grown butterflies. She transfers sections of the milkweed on which the caterpillars are dining and sections of the plants where the chrysalises are attached to mesh totes.

"Everyday, you have to pay attention to them and give them the environment they need," Taylor said.

Monarch butterflies begin to migrate south from Central Illinois in mid-August and continue to do so until early October, Taylor said, adding that they cannot fly in temperatures under 55 degrees. Taylor said she has successfully fostered and released 104 butterflies so far this year, and is preparing for her final group of them to take flight south in coming days.

Looking ahead to next season, Taylor said she appreciates that the city of Mattoon has recently left two patches of ground along East Lake Paradise Road near her home unmown so that they can become butterfly habitat. She intends this fall to plant milkweed on these patches, which already have butterfly habitat signage in place.

Public Works Director Dean Barber said the city also plans to install butterfly habitat signage this fall at the point on the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail where eastbound bicyclists and pedestrians enter the long rural section of this recreation trail as it heads out of Mattoon and through the countryside toward Charleston. He said various conservation groups have planted milkweed and other native plants along the trail over the years.

"You have acres and acres of habitat along the trail for butterflies and other pollinators," Barber said.