Watch now: Mattoon YMCA's Last Chance Tri draws experienced, new triathletes

MATTOON —Twelve-year-old Ellie Shaw said she has cheered on her godmother, Kathleen O'Rourke, at triathlons for years, so she decided to give one of these multisport races a try alongside her.

The two Charleston residents were among more than 150 participants who competed Sunday afternoon in the Mattoon Area Family YMCA's Last Chance Tri, which drew a mixture of veteran triathletes and newcomers to these types of races.

"I'm just looking forward to accomplishing something I have never tried before," Ellie said before the Last Chance Tri started. The young triathlete noted that she and her godmother practiced for the event by riding their bikes at a fast pace along the race course.

O'Rourke said she has tried to model good health and fitness for her godchildren by competing in the Chicago Triathlon and in the Mattoon YMCA's event, so she was glad to have Ellie join her on Sunday. She said she particularly enjoys the Last Chance Tri because it is on a smaller scale than the Chicago event, is well organized, and has a great cheering section.

"It's a sense of such accomplishment and support from others all rolled into one," O'Rourke said of competing in triathlons.

The Last Chance Tri starts with a 275-yard indoor pool swim at the YMCA, 221 N. 16th St. Participants then head straight from the pool to their bicycles parked in racks on 16th Street so they can start the 12-mile bike ride. They complete the event with a 3.1-mile run that incorporates part of the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail.

The course was new to Last Chance Tri first-time participant Caleb White, 12, of Pawnee, but he has competed in more than a dozen other triathlons alongside his mother, Janel White, and on his own.

Janel White said competing together in triathlons is a healthy activity for them and a great bonding experience. She said they used to stay side by side during the races, but she is glad to see her son getting progressively faster.

"Now he is blowing me away, so I want him to go on ahead," White said.

Veteran triathlete Greg Voudrie, a Mattoon native who now lives in Maryville, said the Last Chance Tri was the first triathlon he has entered since his March 21 heart attack. He said his wife, Cindy, performed life-saving CPR on him before he was later taken by helicopter to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Voudrie said the Last Chance Tri is special to him because it was his first triathlon several years ago, and because he gets to see a "good community of friends" there. As he continues to recover, Voudrie said he kept his competitive expectations for the event modest. Voudrie said afterward that the run was difficult, but it just was fun to be out there.

"Guess for me you could call it the second chance triathlon," Voudrie said.

