Watch now: Memorial Day service, celebration held at Lake Mattoon

MATTOON — A large crowd was present and activities were in full swing when Veterans of Foreign Wars representatives began their Memorial Day service Monday at the Lake Mattoon beach and pavilion.

Bringing spectators to the service and encouraging them to stay afterward are annual goals of the Friends of Lake Mattoon community group, which has been growing its Memorial Day Celebration in recent years.

"We just want to make the celebration more engaging and get more recognition for the veterans," said Friends member Katie Anderson O'Dell. She said this group booked live music once again, country singer Andy Rueter of Effingham this year; brought back a food truck to the festivities, Highway Heartburn from Arthur; and offered the new addition of Lake Mattoon Marina lemon shakeups.

Wayne Cox, post commander with the Mattoon VFW, said he appreciates that the Friends of Lake Mattoon group holds activities in conjunction with the Memorial Day service at the lake's monument, which s dedicated to all U.S. military service personnel who gave their lives at sea in defense of their country.

"They always have a good crowd here," Cox said.

The VFW held the Lake Mattoon event at the conclusion of a series of Memorial Day services that it and the Mattoon American Legion post held at area cemeteries and monuments. The lakeside event ended once again with VFW representatives in a Rural King helicopter dropping a wreath into the waters below.

Little Miss Neoga Kenzlee Wickiser, who was crowned Thursday night at Neoga Days, was in attendance at the service and celebration with her parents, Kasey and Jordan. Kasey Wickiser said they had watched the wreath drop in the past from their home on the other side of the lake but decided to visit the beach this year to check out the celebration.

"It's nice for the community," Wickiser said of the celebration.

O'Dell thanked the City of Mattoon's new lake supervisor, John Wurtsbaugh, bringing the lemon shakeup booth to the celebration and partnering with the Friends of Lake Mattoon since he took on this role in March.

As examples, O'Dell said Wurtsbaugh has facilitated the Friends group being able to schedule a cookout fundraiser for 10:30 a.m. June 4 at the Lake Mattoon Marina and to get the nearby pond cleaned up for its Father's Day Fishing Derby at 9:30 a.m. June 19.

Wurtsbaugh said he has upgraded the marina's concessions and also has been partnering with seasonal residents at Lake Mattoon's campgrounds on beautifying these properties as his department has upgraded electrical and water services and added new campsites there.

"What we are focusing on this year is generally cleaning up and trying to change up the appearance and the attractiveness of Lake Mattoon to make it a place more people will want to visit," Wurtsbaugh said.

