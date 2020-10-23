Watch now: Mike Straza announces he will run for Bloomington mayor

BLOOMINGTON — Mike Straza, a local entrepreneur and longtime Bloomington resident, announced Thursday that he will run for mayor in the April municipal election.

Straza announced his candidacy in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

In September, Straza declared that he had plans to run for Ward 5 Alderman, but said that his focus became larger after hearing from constituents throughout the city. He said he is suspending his candidacy for alderman.

"I will bring new leadership focusing on investing in our infrastructure, accelerating our economic growth and providing a balanced leadership for our diverse community," Straza said in the announcement video.