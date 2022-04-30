Watch now: Motorcyclist Brett Cue jumps dirt bike from World's Largest Rocking Chair

CASEY — Motorcyclist Brett Cue could see a crowd of approximately 3,000 spectators 25 feet below him Saturday night as he prepared to jump his dirt bike off of the World's Largest Rocking Chair.

What the Rockton resident said he could not see was the dirt ramp that had been erected below the rocking chair along the main street in downtown Casey for this special event.

"I couldn't see exactly where I was going to be landing," Cue said of the angle of his jump. The 35-year-old professional motorcyclist, who had scouted the area beforehand, said he picked a point in the audience that aligned with where he knew the ramp was at and jumped in that direction.

The jump went smoothly and Cue's bike rolled down the dirt ramp as the crowd cheered in celebration. Cue stayed on his bike for several minutes afterward to get photos with those in attendance and then headed to a nearby canopy, where he signed autographs for everyone in a long line of fans, including many children.

Cue said he can "do a lot of cool stuff" with his dirt bike, but getting to talk to young motorcycle racing and jumping fans is one of his favorite things about this pursuit.

"Things like that are so cool," Cue said after finishing the last autograph.

The Oklahoma native said he first raced in the Casey area approximately 20 years ago as a teenager and has been a regular competitor at Lincoln Trail Motosports just west of town since then. Cue said he was helping lead a camp for young dirt bike riders a couple of years ago when he visited downtown Casey and first saw the "Big Things, Small Town" attractions there.

Bolin Enterprises of Casey has led this collection of world's largest and just-for-fun giant objects as a tourism draw from for the community.

Cue said he made a comment to Drew Jackson, director of operations for Lincoln Trail, about wanting to jump a dirt bike from the World's Largest Mailbox. He said Jackson ended up checking on the possibility of the mailbox before arranging a jump from the rocking chair, which is 56 feet tall from rockers to head rest.

The jump was arranged in conjunction with the Vurb Shred Tour motocross competition that will continue through Sunday at Lincoln Trail. Fellow motorcyclist Troy "Smallz" Neault of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, had originally been scheduled to jump from the chair, too, but ended up focusing on wheelies and other trick riding with Cue beforehand on Main Street.

Cue said he had expected the jump would be a relatively small event that would not get a lot of attention, so he was pleasantly surprised to see the crowd. Police, city workers and volunteers blocked the streets around the chair to create a safe space for the jump. Some downtown eateries stayed open late for the event and Rosie Jean's Sweet Tee & Jesus drink trailer was on hand.

"They did it right. It turned out cool," Cue said of the event.

