Watch now: Mourners gather in Decatur for fallen officer Chris Oberheim

“Teachers never know how students will make their mark on the world but I always knew Chris and his siblings would do well wherever they landed because they were raised with lots of love and a strong work ethic,” she said “Listening to Chris' service, his commitment to his family, community and job left a large impact on many people. The ripple effect of his death will be felt for a long time. I never really understood the support and family created when becoming a first responder until today. It was palpable and visibly evident all around me...many glistening eyes among the men and women in blue.”