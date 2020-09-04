Watch now: National coin shortage subsiding in Coles County

Bethanie Cougill, vice president-regional deposit manager for First Mid Bank & Trust, said this Mattoon based company was first made aware of the shortage in mid-June and soon after implemented efforts to replenish its supply. She said by the beginning of August, the urgency of the shortage was largely behind them

Cougill said First Mid did experience the effects of the shortage, but they were able to manage their coin supply and work with customers on their coin needs.

"We let our customers know about the shortage and encouraged them to bring their loose change in to deposit or exchange for cash, and they responded," Cougill said. "We also temporarily waived the exchange fee for non-customers for a period of time, due to the nationwide shortage. The good news is, by taking these proactive steps we are now able to keep up with our customers’ needs."

Mark Elliott, owner of the Mark's My Store supermarket in Mattoon, said he has had no issues with getting enough coins from local banks during the shortage. Elliott said he has seen more customers than usual using credit and debit cards recently, but speculated that this ongoing trend may have been accelerated by customers avoiding hand-to-hand transactions during the pandemic.