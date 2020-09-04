Watch now: National coin shortage subsiding in Coles County

MATTOON — When the nationwide coin shortage reached Mattoon-based First National Bank this summer, they put out a request on social media for customers to bring in their extra coins to deposit or exchange for cash.
Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer Tracy Albin and Vice President-Retail Services Emily Strader said customers answered this call with coffee canisters, glass milk jugs and other containers full of loose change, including a Home Depot bucket. Strader said they had to get a dolly to move these heavy collections of coins.
"That helped a lot for us," Albin said. "It was pretty impressive. Our customers were genuinely concerned that we needed coins."
Albin said the shortage, which has mostly subsided since then, was caused partly by less coins being in circulation during the COVID-19 pandemic as restaurants, bars and retail businesses temporarily closed or reduced services. She said the shortage also was caused by the U.S. Mint reducing its currency production to protect its employees.
The Federal Reserve began issuing a series of financial tables to banks regarding reduced coin supplies in mid-June and the these correspondences have continued as recently as late August, Albin said.
Nevertheless, Albin said the only change order that The First National Bank was not able to immediately handle in full was from a customer ordering more coins than usual to stock up during the shortage. She said the bank was ultimately able to complete this order and has filled all others.
Bethanie Cougill, vice president-regional deposit manager for First Mid Bank & Trust, said this Mattoon based company was first made aware of the shortage in mid-June and soon after implemented efforts to replenish its supply. She said by the beginning of August, the urgency of the shortage was largely behind them
Cougill said First Mid did experience the effects of the shortage, but they were able to manage their coin supply and work with customers on their coin needs.
"We let our customers know about the shortage and encouraged them to bring their loose change in to deposit or exchange for cash, and they responded," Cougill said. "We also temporarily waived the exchange fee for non-customers for a period of time, due to the nationwide shortage. The good news is, by taking these proactive steps we are now able to keep up with our customers’ needs."
Mark Elliott, owner of the Mark's My Store supermarket in Mattoon, said he has had no issues with getting enough coins from local banks during the shortage. Elliott said he has seen more customers than usual using credit and debit cards recently, but speculated that this ongoing trend may have been accelerated by customers avoiding hand-to-hand transactions during the pandemic.
Elliott said the shortage may have had a greater effect on Walmart and other large chains with a multitude of locations. National Public Radio reported in mid-July that Walmart, CVS and Kroger were among the chains being affected by the shortage.
"Like most retailers, we're experiencing the (effects) of the nationwide coin shortage," a Walmart spokesperson told NPR then. "We're asking customers to pay with card or use correct change when possible if they need to pay with cash. Cash is welcome at all of our stores." The Walmart stores in Mattoon and Charleston were continuing to accept cash this week.
Mike Lanman, president of the Lanman Oil Co. in Charleston, said he made sure to check with the company's four Lambos BP locations in Coles and Douglas counties and with the banks that serve those stations after hearing about the national coin shortage.
"We have not experienced any problems," Lanman said. "For us, it has not been an issue."
