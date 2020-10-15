Watch now: New Mattoon Amtrak passenger platform opens

MATTOON — The northbound Saluki pulled up Thursday morning at the Mattoon depot alongside a new passenger platform that stretches well beyond the length of this or any other Amtrak train.

More than two dozen passengers waiting on this concrete platform then climbed onboard without the help of step stools, an aid that had been needed in the past because the old platform was lower than the train doors. The north section of this longer, taller platform opened for use that morning as part of an ongoing construction project that Amtrak is undertaking at the downtown depot.

"The purpose of this project is to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities so they can board at train level," said Dean Barber, Mattoon public works director. He said Amtrak has reported that work is now 50-60 percent complete on this project, which also has included redoing the brick and concrete walkways at the depot's street level entrances and upgrading the push button open mechanisms for the building's doors.