Watch now: New Mattoon-based performing arts ensemble holds first concert

MATTOON — The new Legacy Regiment performing arts ensemble was able to perform outdoors for its debut concert Sunday afternoon as the sun shined down.
The 32 musicians in attendance performed under the roof of Broadway Christian Church's picnic pavilion while their large audience sat under shade trees in the grassy field between the pavilion and the Kickapoo Creek. They had been set to move the concert into the church if the weather was inclement.
Chris Keniley, director of the Mattoon-based ensemble, said the musicians had held some of their six practices in the cold and rain this spring so they could conduct soundchecks in hopes of presenting an outdoor concert.
"I really appreciate everyone coming out today," Keniley told the audience. "These guys have worked hard."
Keniley said the ensemble is open to musicians ranging from "absolute beginners to seasoned professionals" and they play a "hodge-podge" of instruments, including brass, woodwinds, percussion, guitars and keyboards. He said they aim to be flexible in their performances and set lists. Their debut concert featured a medley of music from "Frozen" and from Michael Jackson.
More musicians are welcome to join the ensemble at anytime this summer as it rehearses. The group has a series of concerts planned with the Mattoon Community Concert Band. More information is available by contacting Keniley via 217-232-3786 or LegacyPAEnsemble@gmail.com, or visiting www.ChrisKMusic.com/Legacy.