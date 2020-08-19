Watch now: New students undergo COVID-19 tests at Eastern Illinois University

Josh Reinhart, public information coordinator for Eastern, said he has heard from local residents and parents of students that they have been glad to see the university offer tests and take other public health measures to protect students and the community as a whole. Eastern held tests for faculty and staff last week.

New students wore masks and socially distanced, both of which are now required practices on campus, as they lined up to be tested by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System staff on Wednesday under canopies on the South Quad.

The students were asked to complete online forms ahead of time and then went through check-in stations. Their test specimens were collected by inserting a foam swab a small distance into each nostril. The swab then was rotated and kept in place for approximately 15 seconds in each nostril.

Senior Ali Kirk of Braceville, a student ambassador at Eastern, said after her test Wednesday morning that she was pleased the test was not any more invasive than this.

"People shouldn't be nervous because it's not that bad," said Kirk, who is an exercise science major. Kirk added that she and her parents appreciate Eastern is testing for COVID-19 before the semester starts. "It makes me feel better knowing that is available."