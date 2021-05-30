 Skip to main content
Watch now: Perfect weather makes for perfect day at Lake Charleston
Watch now: Perfect weather makes for perfect day at Lake Charleston

Lake visitors Danielle DiBianco (Left) and Jennifer Kirk (Right), who grew up in Charleston, describe what they like about the lake while they sit beside the spillway.

CHARLESTON — The not-too-hot weather with clear skies made for the ideal Sunday afternoon at Lake Charleston, those who took time to enjoy it said.

The lake and the park land around it, which has undergone many renovations over the past few years, attracted people from all around the community and beyond to enjoy their weekend in the great outdoors.

Charleston High School Graduate Hannah Harpster

Hannah Harpster enjoyed her graduation party and 18th birthday at Lake Charleston on Sunday.

“It’s perfect outside, I couldn’t ask for a better day,” said Hannah Harpster, who celebrated her graduation party and her 18th birthday in the pavilion. Harpster, who plans on studying nursing and playing golf at the University of Illinois, also celebrated Charleston High School’s senior night the previous evening.

“It’s been a busy weekend,” Karen Harpster, Hannah’s mother, said. “And the kids had a blast (at the senior night). A lot of local businesses really stepped up for them.”

Fishing at the Lake

Austin Price, Wendy Hale and Wess Doss (not pictured) spent part of their Sunday afternoon fishing at Lake Charleston. They were looking to catch for fun and, if the fish was large enough, to eat.

Karen Harpster mentioned that the pavilion is in such high demand that it is booked back-to-back.

While many at the pavilion were in a party mood, other were enjoying a more quiet activity in a different area of the lake.

Watch now: Woodlands adventure park opens in Martinsville

“I’m always home when there’s water and there’s fish,” said Wendy Hale, who was fishing with her family. They were looking to catch for fun and, if the fish was large enough, to eat.

“They’ve done a big improvement out here,” Wess Doss, who was fishing with Hale, said. “I haven’t been able to catch any catfish though, lately.”

During the renovations, Doss believes the fishing habitat was disturbed. even though several trees from the shore were placed underwater to create a new habitat for the fish.

Fun at Lake Charleston Playground

A child enjoying the slide at the playground at Lake Charleston

Among other renovations was the construction of a playground including slides, a climbing rock, a zip line, and more.

“My kids love the zip line,” said Tierra Bartlett, who was visiting the lake with her children.

Fun at Charleston Playground 2

Siblings have fun at the Lake Charleston playground.

“During the pandemic they built it all up and it’s very popular,” said Jenni Boyd, who joined other family members at the lake so the children could play together on the playground. “I grew up in Charleston and all that was out here was the spillway and maybe a pavilion, so this (the playground) is really nice.”

One of the main attractions at the lake is still the spillway.

“We love the sounds of the spillway,” said lake visitor Jennifer Reed. “We’re taking it all in. It’s very relaxing and it’s a nice day to spend Memorial Day weekend.”

Relaxing near the Spillway

Jennifer Reed enjoys the sun and the sound of the spillway

Reed visits the lake about once a week, even if it is just to check out the lake from her car.

Gallery: Brooks Cemetery cleanup day

Charleston Middle School seventh-graders worked on a cleanup project Friday morning at Brooks Cemetery in rural Ashmore in time for Memorial Day.

1 of 5

 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lake visitors enjoying the sun

