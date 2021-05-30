Watch now: Perfect weather makes for perfect day at Lake Charleston

“They’ve done a big improvement out here,” Wess Doss, who was fishing with Hale, said. “I haven’t been able to catch any catfish though, lately.”

During the renovations, Doss believes the fishing habitat was disturbed. even though several trees from the shore were placed underwater to create a new habitat for the fish.

Among other renovations was the construction of a playground including slides, a climbing rock, a zip line, and more.

“My kids love the zip line,” said Tierra Bartlett, who was visiting the lake with her children.

“During the pandemic they built it all up and it’s very popular,” said Jenni Boyd, who joined other family members at the lake so the children could play together on the playground. “I grew up in Charleston and all that was out here was the spillway and maybe a pavilion, so this (the playground) is really nice.”

One of the main attractions at the lake is still the spillway.

“We love the sounds of the spillway,” said lake visitor Jennifer Reed. “We’re taking it all in. It’s very relaxing and it’s a nice day to spend Memorial Day weekend.”