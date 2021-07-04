Watch now: Pets on parade in Charleston Sunday morning

CHARLESTON — The point of a pet parade is to have fun. With the 4-H SPIN Club pet parade held Sunday morning, a bit of creativity is welcome, too.

"We've had a turtle in a bucket one year," said K-9 Unit Officer Chris Darimont, who has helped judge the pet parade for about three years. "This year, we have a guinea pig in a truck."

"She's getting all of our attention," said Hope Ballinger, who accompanied her daughter, Morgan Lambird, to the pet parade, bringing May the guinea pig.

May rode around in a remote-controlled four-wheeler covered in patriotic decorations. She was eventually awarded "Best in Show."

"This parade just kind of, it's just a fun parade," said Julie Morrisey, who facilitates the event. "Everybody gets a prize."

Among the several awards were "Best Dressed," given to Lucy the chi-terrier for wearing a red, white and blue tutu; "Most Patriotic" to Shelby the Boxer; and "Most Spunky" to Rocko the 11-week-old mini Aussie.

"We always come to watch because we love all the dogs," said Nikki Davidson, Rocko's owner, who came to the parade with her daughter. "This year, they (facilitators) talked us into entering."

"We like to go around and meet all the dogs and get to give out different awards," said Darimont, who was judging the award ceremony with Kolbi Kraft. "We kind of make the words up as we go, depending on what the dog's wearing, or dog's personality or what they look like, things like that. So sometimes you have 'Most Energetic' or 'Most Patriotic,' things like that."

The pet parade is a free event run by the local SPIN Club, or Special Interest Club, which trains dogs for the 4-H competitions. People interested in joining the SPIN Club can call their local U of I extension office. In Charleston, that number is (217) 345-7034.

