Watch now: POW/MIA memorial chair dedicated at Charleston VFW

CHARLESTON — VFW Post 1592 in Charleston has long been a place where veterans, their families and friends can enjoy a meal and fellowship.

Now, there will be a constant reminder in front of the VFW building at 1821 20th St. that someone is missing from these gatherings. The Rolling Thunder Illinois Chapter 3 veterans advocacy group held a dedication ceremony on Saturday for a new POW/MIA chair that will always remain empty outside the post in memory of the more than 80,000 U.S. military service members still unaccounted for since World War I.

"A lot of families have not gotten the closure they so desperately need," said chapter President Tony Schmidt of Olney.

Chapter spokesman Faron Lancaster of Olney said their Rolling Thunder group has been reaching out to veterans organizations, municipalities and others about placing POW/MIA chairs to help ensure that those missing service members are not forgotten. That outreach effort led them to VFW Post 1592 in Charleston and its quartermaster, Bob Creek.