Watch now: Pritzker gives daily COVID update; 8 additional Central Illinois deaths reported

SPRINGFIELD — Twenty-eight more Illinoisans have died of COVID-19, including eight from Central Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Thursday.
The deceased from Central Illinois are:
- McLean County man in his 70s.
- Woodford County man in his 80s.
- Ford County man in his 80s.
- Sangamon County man in his 40s.
- Christian County woman in her 50s.
- Montgomery County woman in her 70s.
- Edgar County man in his 80s.
- Shelby County man in his 90s.
McLean County Health Department, earlier Thursday, had reported that the McLean County man in his 70s had underlying medical conditions. That death was the 18th COVID-related fatality in McLean County.
IDPH also reported on Thursday 1,953 new COVID cases statewide, bringing to 255,643 the number of cases of the novel virus since March.
The 28 new deaths mean that 8,242 people in Illinois have died of the virus.
The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of tests for the seven days ending Wednesday was 3.8%, compared with 3.7% the day before.
As of Wednesday night, 1,609 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 346 of them in intensive care units.
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.