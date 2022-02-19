Watch now: Rock Springs Nature Center pours out a lesson in maple syrup

DECATUR — Whether it's drizzled over pancakes, waffles or French toast, most off-the-shelf maple syrups tend to be made from corn syrup, giving it an imitated taste that leaves out the more natural flavors that comes with tree sap.

Luckily, the Macon County Conservation District held its annual maple syrup program on Saturday at the Rock Springs Nature Center, giving lessons on what it takes to make real maple syrup.

"Making maple syrup is not an easy or intuitive process and it takes a lot of work for a small reward," said Alysia Callison, the nature center manager. "It's the reason why real maple syrup costs more when you want to buy it."

With about 30 people in attendance, Callison said the way most natural maple syrups are made starts off with finding the right tree, and can range from the more traditional sugar maple tree to others that are less concentrated in sugar, like red, silver and box elder trees.

Although identifying a maple tree is easy in fall by looking for its red leaves, Callison said leaves have already fallen from most trees during the winter, making it difficult to distinguish trees from each other, but not impossible.

Maple trees have branches that grow in opposite patterns, as opposed to alternate, and are the most prevalent in the state, along with others trees sharing the same branch patterns, including dogwood, ash and buckeye, Callison said.

"Making sure we've got the right one is good first step, and even though identifying branches sound boring, it's actually important," Callison said. "Especially when it's around late February and early March, which is the best time to collect sap."

Early settlers would go out into sugar maple groves for extended periods of time, even staying overnight in cabins or lean-tos, to tap trees and collect as much sap as they could, Callsion said.

She demonstrated tapping a tree, using a hand-powered drill and angling it upward to allow for the sap to drip out once she made a hole about 1½ inches deep into the tree. Then she placed a hook on the spile — a spout specifically made for this purpose — and drove it into the trunk with a spile driver and hammer. She then hung a 3-gallon bucket on the hook.

What came out was a clear liquid, 98% water and 2% sugar, which would later be boiled down into syrup.

In the past, Callison said Native Americans, who taught the first early settlers how to make maple syrup, used birch bark baskets to collect the sap and would heat stones in a fire, then place them in the basket with the sap to boil and reduce it down to a syrup.

Settlers would bring over a steel drum and pots and would still have to work long hours over a fire to extract the syrup, only yielding about 1 gallon of syrup for every 40 gallons of sap, Callison said.

"This is amazing and baffling to me that somebody was able to figure this out all by looking at a tree," Callison said.

Everet Canning, 7, said he was excited to see the sap come out of the tree and moved closer to tree, even offering to help put the spile in.

His mother Amanda Canning, from Petersburg, said she has been bringing Everet and her daughter Evie, 4, to the nature center for some time now to learn more about the outdoors and the environment around them.

"We actually home school them, so anytime there's a class at the nature center, we always try to take advantage of any opportunity," she said.

Paul Edwards and his daughter Emma, 12, thought the maple sap program would be a fun father-daughter Saturday together.

"We always like to come out to Rock Spring for the nature anyways, so why not learn something new," Paul said. "Like, I didn't know the process of tapping a tree took that long, but now I do."

