Watch now: Run for the Fallen, Air Show, Relay for Life all set Saturday

CHARLESTON — Special events will be held from early morning to late evening as the Run for the Fallen, Air Show 2022, and Relay for Life are all held on Saturday in Coles County.

Run for the Fallen

The annual run honoring the more than 260 military service members from Illinois who have died in Afghanistan, Iraq or elsewhere in the ongoing War on Terrorism will be held 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Charleston High School track. Each participant receives a card bearing the name, biography and photo of a fallen service member. Participants also receive small U.S. flags that they plant in the end zone after running their mile, four laps, around the track. They also are invited to ring the bell there.

"It's something simple, but it's so powerful," said run co-organizer Carolyn Cloyd, adding that participants are also welcome to memorialize veterans from other eras. "It's a way for people to come out and show support and respect. They are showing respect for people who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Run for the Fallen is a free, nonpolitical event. Donations are taken there in support of the run and the Coles County Veterans Support Coalition. Participants are welcome to walk or run at any time and do as many memorial laps as they wish. Charleston High School choral students are set to sing the national anthem at 9:30 a.m. during a ceremony that will include the Charleston VFW honor guard.

The run in Charleston is an offshoot of the national Run for the Fallen movement that was started in 2008 by runner Jon Bellona in memory of his fallen college roommate, 1st Lt. Michael J. Cleary, of Dallas, Pennsylvania, who was killed in action in 2005 in Iraq.

Air Show 2022

The U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team's performance at 2:12 p.m. will be a featured part of show that is set for noon-5 p.m. at the Coles County Memorial Airport, with gates opening at 11 a.m. The Air Force reports that this twin-engine jet is the first of its aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces.

Airport Manager Andrew Fearn said he is excited to welcome this Air Force craft and to see the return of the biannual Air Show, which was last held in 2018 and was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The show also will feature performances by Cobra and Huey helicopters, a T-6 Spanish Lady 1940s warbird, a Taylorcraft comedy act, an Extra 300 monoplane, Vanguard Squadron formation aerobatic flying, and more. Rides from various aircraft will also be available, for a change.

Fearn said Air Show 2022 also will feature a lot of ground level activities, including aircraft displays, monster truck rides and an inflatable bounce house area for a charge, and food vendors. Admission and parking will be free.

Coles County Relay for Life

This annual benefit for the American Cancer Society will be held 3-10 p.m. at Peterson Park in Mattoon. Teams of Relay volunteers will walk laps around the Grimes Field baseball diamond and set up booths nearby to sell concessions and other items to raise money. Food and craft vendors will be on site, as well.

Relay co-organizer Kathy Beals said the walking will begin with an opening ceremony and survivor lap at 6 p.m., which will be followed by luminarias being lighted around Grimes Field at 9 p.m. during a ceremony honoring those who have been lost to cancer. There will be a closing ceremony at 10 p.m.

The relay also will feature live music and other performances, including Taekwondo Master Roberts' students, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Land College cheerleaders, 5 p.m.; the Mattoon High School dance team, 5:30 p.m.; Community Band, 6:30 p.m.; Celestial Apparitions band, 7 p.m.; and Black Vinyl band, 8 p.m.