Watch now: Runners brave frigid weather, ice for Charleston Mid-Winter Classic

CHARLESTON — Sub-zero temperatures and ice did not stop runners like Jesus Grijalva, 60, from taking part in a 5K on Saturday to get out of the house and better his run time.

“It’s a very nice race with some hills and ice,” said Grijalva, who is from Mattoon. “I saw that the weather this morning was a little chilly, but I like it because I run faster in the cold so I can get inside.”

Despite the accumulated snow from the past few days and the temperatures dipping below 10 degrees, residents braved the weather for the Charleston Challenge Mid-Winter Classic on Saturday at Carl Sandburg Elementary School.

Organizer Diane Ratliff said the race was established in 2008 because there were not many races during the winter for people looking to run and train ahead of any spring or summer marathons.

“Our slogan for this race is ‘Shorts of snow, you never know,’” said Ratliff, who is the tourism and special events coordinator for the Charleston Parks Recreation Department. “We’ve had weather like this, we had a blizzard one year where snowplows were falling behind our runners, and we’ve had years where it’s been 50 degrees.”

The race included routes for 5K, 10K and 15K runs around the surrounding area, and after each runner finished, they were awarded a prize for their placement and a free mug to fill with coffee or hot cocoa, Ratliff said.

Ratliff said there were a couple of people who registered and did not show up, but of the 34 runners who did come, they were greeted by cheers from the women's and men's soccer teams at Eastern Illinois University.

“We’re really big on giving back to the community, especially when we receive a lot from them,” said junior sports management major and soccer player Zenaya Barnes. “I think volunteering and coming out to Charleston or Mattoon and supporting our community is important, so it's something we do often.”

Having had classes canceled Wednesday and Thursday, Barnes said there was a lot of snow left and it was cold outside, but being able to spend the afternoon with friends made the event fun and easier to handle.

Others, like Miss Illinois Sweetheart candidate Victoria Thompson, said she was fortunate enough to be volunteering inside getting runners registered and passing out snacks, drinks and awards.

The Miss Illinois Sweetheart pageant focuses on bringing communities together and creating a respectful environment through volunteer and service opportunities, Thompson said.

“We’ve all been kind of separated with COVID still going on, but focusing on getting the community together through different events is really important,” Thompson said. “It’s a winter race, so we know every year that the weather is a hit or miss on whether or not we’ll get people, but everybody’s been involved.”

As for runners, Michael Savage, from Sydney, said 11 years ago he was a heroin addict and homeless until he found faith in religion and got into running to better his life.

Now with a wife, three children and a job to sustain his future, Savage said he cannot be more thankful for what he has, and feels freer than ever when he runs.

“If you can discipline your mind to run through anything, you can overcome and achieve anything,” Savage said. “It’s all in the mind, it doesn’t matter how cold it is or how hot it is, you can win if you put your mind to it.”

Logan Aker, an officer with the Charleston Police Department, said she has not run a 5K since high school, but when she heard that city employees get free registration for the event, she wanted to take a chance and see what her time was.

After getting advice on what to wear from a friend who runs, Aker said the hills and snow-covered ice made it more of a challenge than if it was just flat, but she was up for anything this weekend.

“You don’t want to wear too much because you will overheat, and I’m already coated in sweat,” Aker said. “I feel pretty great right now, but I know later I’m gonna not want to walk as much.”

Technical Sgt. Kevin Alexander, a recruiter with the U.S. Air Force in Effingham, said he registered for the race as a way to train for his annual physical training test, but also to spread the word about the Air Force.

Alexander, who is originally from Texas, said he expected it to be cold, but never thought he would be running in snow for the first time.

“Obviously there was a pretty big storm we had and I was concerned about this run, but I enjoyed it and had fun,” Alexander said. “The city does a good job keeping the main roads clear and I wouldn’t want to spend my Saturday any other way.”

