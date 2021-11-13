Watch now: Runners brave the cold in Charleston for 5K to help CASA

CHARLESTON — Over 150 people joined the Civilian Running Team and other area organizations in the pavilion by O’Brien Field on Saturday morning — despite the weather barely topping 40 degrees.

Local runners gathered on the cold and windy day to raise money for CASA of East Central Illinois.

This was what runner Kristi Sabo from Teutopolis, along with fellow runners, would consider the first run of the winter.

“It’s really cold, but we love to come out and support the runners and CASA,” said Sabo. “We have a really good community of runners here.”

Last week, Sabo and a few other area runners ran in the Indianapolis Marathon. They will continue to run about every weekend at different races throughout the Midwest.

More often, they attend events meant to raise funds for charitable organizations.

Saturday’s race began as an idea by a group of runners based out of Mattoon and Charleston, the Civilian Running Team, around two years ago.

“The group always met at the Starbucks after practice runs to have coffee,” said Misty Bales, who helped spearhead the event. “So we thought, ‘Why not have a run for coffee?’”

Though the COVID-19 pandemic put the idea for the 5K on the back burner, the idea was revived in August.

“We only expected about 100 people to sign up, but 144 people pre-registered,” Bales said. “It’s amazing to see the outpouring of the community and the volunteers.”

The event ended up with over 150 participants.

“We were shocked,” said Kim Carmean, director of CASA of East Central Illinois.

The event’s proceeds, a $25 entrance fee collected from each participant, will support operational funds for CASA, primarily for travel funds.

“We have a lot of travel expenses because we go to visit the children in CASA at least once a month,” said Carmean.

The funds will also go toward purchasing games, books, toys and other items that will go directly toward the children CASA aims to help, said Carmean.

Bales, who owns the Starbucks in Charleston, provided complimentary Starbucks coffee and door prizes at the event.

“We hope that this is the first of many,” said Bales.

