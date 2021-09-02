Watch now: Sarah Bush Lincoln announces Hospice House plans, campaign

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln has announced plans and a fundraising campaign for constructing a Hospice House on its main campus to offer a peaceful home-like residence where terminally ill patients can receive short-term hospice care.

SBL reported that the 14,470-square-foot Hospice House will be constructed on the north side of the Health Center campus, near the east pond. Construction of the $8 million, eight-room home will begin in spring 2022, with the home expected to open in early 2023. SBL reported that this facility will be the first, fully dedicated inpatient hospice house in East Central Illinois.

The SBL Health Foundation has kicked off a $2.5 million capital campaign, titled “The most important home you’ll ever build,” to help with construction costs and create an endowment fund to care for those without means and maintain the home. Of the $2.5 million, $1 million will be designated for construction and $1.5 million for the endowment.

“Before our campaign committee even met, people in our generous community had already pledged $500,000 toward the campaign goal. It’s just incredible,” said SBL Foundation Director Amy Card.

Community members interested in donating to the campaign have naming opportunities for areas in the home and property, as well as endowment gift recognition. Engraved, commemorative paving bricks and stones may be purchased through donations, too.

The Hospice House's stated mission is to offer dignity and comfort to people in the end stages of terminal illnesses, while supporting families and individuals as they celebrate their loved ones’ lives and support them through their final days. The Hospice House will be staffed by SBL Lincolnland Hospice nurses, aides and volunteers, and it will be overseen by a physician.

SBL reported that its Lincolnland Hospice team has extensive expertise in maximizing the comfort of terminally ill patients by reducing their pain and addressing their physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs. To help families, the team also provides counseling, practical support and respite for caregivers. Respite care offers caregivers short-term relief from the demands of their role.

Each hospice patient will have a private bedroom so their loved ones can remain at the bedside around the clock. The rooms will also each have a semi-private patio with water views and gardens. The house will feature quiet rooms for families, a library, a kitchen for shared meals, a family/gathering room, chapel/mediation room, plus indoor and outdoor play areas for children.

“The hospice house is a gift to the community, and our Health System and Foundation boards enthusiastically support this," Card said. "Providing exceptional care to all is our 'North Star.' This hospice house will bring peace to countless people, those at end of life and their families who are by their sides.”

Campaign committee members include: Kyle Banks, Vanessa Banks, Ann Beck, Dr. Lucas Catt, Ron Diepholz, Joe Dively, Scott Eggleston, Mike Genta, Tom Grunloh, Barb Hall, John Inyart, Carla Jackson, Jay Markwell, Tracey McCord, Dr. Louis Schwing, Michael Smith, Debbie Sparks and Tony Sparks.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

