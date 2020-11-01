Watch now: Scare on the Square in Charleston a real treat for participants of all ages

CHARLESTON — With COVID-19 being a concern on Halloween this year, the Charleston Parks & Recreation modified its annual Scare on the Square trunk or treat into a drive through event Saturday afternoon.
Volunteers decorated the trunks of their vehicles and parked them on three sides of the courthouse square. Families drove their vehicles past these decorations and the waving volunteers on their way to pick up prepacked treat bags at the end of the route.
"It feels strange to not be able give out candy (from the trunks), but we are doing the best that we can in the circumstance," said volunteer Krishna Thomas. "It's been a tough year for everyone and we just wanted to do something fun for the kids. We are going to get our music going and have fun out here."
Krishna and Antoine Thomas, who own The DanceLife Center on the square, decorated their trunk with a "Candy Land" theme using props from their studio. Antoine, dressed as a bear, danced in front of the trunk to "Thriller" with their costumed children, Samuel, 9; Anthony, 8; and Paul, 5.
The decorated trunks also included one from Paap Printing of Charleston. Co-owner Jo Paap said this has been an unusual Halloween season, so she wanted to help give local children a special treat with the Scare on Square. Paap said she turned over the decorating of the trunk to her granddaughters and Harry Potter fans — Sophia, 13, and Aliyah Stewart, 10.
Their Harry Potter themed trunk included a Platform 9¾ wall, a Quidditch broom, a Sorting hat and other decorations that Sophia said they made from materials found around their home. Sophia said she has read all the Harry Potter books, while Aliyah noted that she is still working on the fourth book but has not been able to avoid spoilers from her sister.
"She has told me all of it!" Aliyah exclaimed. Sophia responded, "I just can't wait."
A.J. Thomas of Thomas Chemicals in Mattoon said she had been wanting to take part in a community trunk or treat, so she was glad to have the opportunity to take part in the Scare on the Square to show off their "mad scientisty side." She and her volunteer assistants, who were all dressed for the part, decorated the back of their truck with glass containers full of colorful, mysterious substances, including cooked spaghetti and water mixed with red food coloring.
Thomas, who works at creating better performing products using sustainable and environmentally responsible ingredients, also conducted science experiments during the event. This included displaying deep purple cabbage juice that turns bright red or pink when exposed to something acidic and "sickly green" when it comes into contact with something basic.
"It has a really cool look. It's a dramatic color change," Thomas said.
A long line of vehicles drove through the square during this event and collected treat bags from a supply of 300 prepared for the event. The visitors to Scare on the Square include parent Brice Fritz of Charleston with 4-year-old Lucian and 18-month-old Maximus. Lucian wore a Dia de los Muertos skeleton costume from his favorite movie, "Coco," and Maximus wore a "Nightmare Before Christmas" themed sweat suite.
"Halloween is our favorite time of year," Fritz said, adding that they were "super excited" about Charleston still holding a Scare on the Square. "We are going to go back around and see all the fun things they have going on."
