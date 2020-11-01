Watch now: Scare on the Square in Charleston a real treat for participants of all ages

Their Harry Potter themed trunk included a Platform 9¾ wall, a Quidditch broom, a Sorting hat and other decorations that Sophia said they made from materials found around their home. Sophia said she has read all the Harry Potter books, while Aliyah noted that she is still working on the fourth book but has not been able to avoid spoilers from her sister.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"She has told me all of it!" Aliyah exclaimed. Sophia responded, "I just can't wait."

A.J. Thomas of Thomas Chemicals in Mattoon said she had been wanting to take part in a community trunk or treat, so she was glad to have the opportunity to take part in the Scare on the Square to show off their "mad scientisty side." She and her volunteer assistants, who were all dressed for the part, decorated the back of their truck with glass containers full of colorful, mysterious substances, including cooked spaghetti and water mixed with red food coloring.

Thomas, who works at creating better performing products using sustainable and environmentally responsible ingredients, also conducted science experiments during the event. This included displaying deep purple cabbage juice that turns bright red or pink when exposed to something acidic and "sickly green" when it comes into contact with something basic.

"It has a really cool look. It's a dramatic color change," Thomas said.