Watch now: Scovill Zoo animals visit Mattoon Public Library

MATTOON — Usually, the sight of cockroaches and snakes in a public library would be cause for concern, but on Wednesday, it was the draw.

Roughly a hundred people turned out to the Mattoon Public Library for a visit from Scovill Zoo animals, which traveled from Decatur with volunteers to allow children and families to engage with a variety of species.

The zoo brought a tortoise, Polish chicken, snake, leopard gecko, Madagascar hissing cockroach, Guinea pig and African dove. Those in attendance were able to pet the animals while asking Scovill volunteers questions.

John Arnold, a Scovill volunteer, has been helping with events for a few years and said he sees a lot of value in them. One part of that value is allowing children to see things they may not always have the opportunity to see.

“A lot of people don't get up to see the animals very often, so it was fun for them,” Arnold said.

He said his favorite part of the event was seeing the children’s interest and how much they enjoyed learning about the animals.

Pat Dalen, a new Scovill volunteer, said she also enjoyed seeing the children’s reactions to the animals.

“We just want to give everybody a chance to see the animals and learn about the animals. You can see how the kids really enjoy the actual live animals and not everybody can get to the zoo, so it's educational and it's fun,” Dalen said.

Dalen said she enjoys the kids' questions and curiosity. She added she was happy with the turnout for the event.

“This is great. Lots and lots of enthusiasm, lots of kids,” Dalen said. “This is very good.”

Beth Pugh, the library’s deputy director, said she was glad to see the zoo's visit had drawn such a crowd.

Pugh said the library tries to bring the community together with their events.

“We focus on being a community asset and we try to provide programs to the community to bring them into the building to share knowledge and entertainment. I think this is a very engaging activity,” Pugh said. “We see ourselves as something other than just providing books and movies to the public, we like to see ourselves as offering valuable programs.”

Not expecting the amount of people that were in attendance, Pugh said they are considering bringing the mobile zoo back next year and potentially using a larger space in the library. However, she was happy to utilize the children’s area of the library and bring people to an area of the library they may not have been in before.

“I love to see that kids are still over there playing and we've had a ton of book checkouts,” Pugh said. “I think it brought a lot of people in from the community that probably otherwise wouldn't be here.”

Zoë Stewart came to the event with her children and family after seeing the event advertised on social media. She said her daughters are obsessed with animals and she wanted to take the opportunity for them to see the animals from the zoo.

“My girls love animals and I think it was awesome that they got to touch the snake and hold the cockroach,” Stewart said.

Stewart was happy seeing all of the people who came out for the event.

“I did not expect this many people to come so I love that there's a lot of people out here and we got to see a lot of familiar faces,” Stewart said.

She said she appreciated that the library hosted the free event because it allowed people to come with their kids and let them learn as well as socialize.

Maxine Elzer, 6, said she enjoys interacting with animals.

“I like to pet animals and my grandma has a really soft cat named Juliet that I like to visit,” Maxine said.

With her love for soft creatures in mind, Maxine said her favorite animal was the African dove not only because of its texture, but also its familiarity.

“It looked like the one I saw at Petsmart yesterday,” she observed.