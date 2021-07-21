 Skip to main content
Watch now: See the Five Mile House's latest line-up

The front of the Five Mile House

The Five Mile House is set to host another open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 25. 

CHARLESTON — The Five Mile House is hosting another open house on Sunday, July 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The day will include country and gospel music by the local band Mackville. There will also be a presentation by Lance Beever titled, "Old-Fashioned Phrases & Their Origins, 2.0."

"He's really amusing," said board member Kathy Hummel. "He has this funny way of presenting." 

Forge Construction

Eric Gray, left, and Brian Karrick construct a new forge in the Five Mile House barn.

Beever also presented before at the Five Mile House, putting on a similar presentation titled, "Odd Words, Phrases" in 2020. 

The presentation will begin about 2:30 p.m., following the performance of Mackville, which starts at 1 p.m. 

Many of the events this summer have taken place at their newly renovated barn. The barn has made it easier to have events even on rainy days. 

"There's good ventilation (at the barn)," said Hummel. "There's always a good breeze out there, even on the stickiest of days."

The Five Mile House, which is striving to become a new venue for local vendors, has two new vendors coming on Saturday.

Five Mile House work

Native plants are in bloom in the newly planted butterfly garden on the corner of the intersection of Illinois Route 130 and Westfield Road at the Five Mile House site southeast of Charleston.

Vendors can set up at the Five Mile House for free. Individuals can call or text Dick and Kathy Hummel, the program directors, at their number 217-345-4773.

The next Five Mile House open house will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8. That open house will include acoustic folk, country, and blues music by Joe McLean and a presentation on the Spinning and the History of Fiber by Val Gaddis.

