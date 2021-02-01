Watch now: Snowshoes a fun way to explore winter wonderland

In fact, deep snow is where snowshoes really shine. Instead of sinking up to your knees, as you would wearing just boots, snowshoes will keep you close to the surface.

The emphasis is on “close” to the surface. You still will sink to some degree, especially if the snow is deep and extra fluffy. That brings us to the first consideration in choosing snowshoes: How will you use them and how much do you and your “cargo” weigh?

Snowshoes are rated for your weight. That includes all the weight you’ll be carrying, such as your winter clothing, boots, pack and maybe a child in a carrier. The more you weigh and the deeper and fluffier the snow, the more you will need wider and/or longer snowshoes.

My original snowshoes, by a company named MSR, have a set of optional “tails” I can clip on the back to make the snowshoe longer and provide more flotation.

Another helpful accessory is one or two trekking poles to help with balance, especially when going up or down hills.

You can find specially marked snowshoe trails, especially if you head into Wisconsin, Michigan or Minnesota, but that’s not necessary. Just about any hiking trail will do. It helps to have scouted in advance before the snow flies. Trails with stairs don’t mix well with snowshoes.