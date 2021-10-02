Watch now: Sooeyfest food, fellowship return in Neoga

NEOGA — Sooeyfest had been on hiatus since 2019 due to COVID-19, so it took a little while for First Christian Church to prepare for serving a free ham and beans meal there once again.

However, Associate Minister Keith Warren said he was able to confer with veteran meal organizer Cathy Schraer, and then put together the list of needed groceries from the Neoga Market — 10 pounds of ham, 12 1-gallon cans of Northern beans, and eight pans of cornbread.

The church's volunteers slow cooked the ham and beans together for four hours Saturday morning and then opened their meal at noon for a steady stream of community members at the Jennings Park pavilion, the venue for much of Sooeyfest's activities.

"We love having opportunities to serve the community," Warren said, adding that the meal gets volunteers out of the church so they can interact with festival-goers. "We jumped at the opportunity because that gives us an excellent chance to meet people we wouldn't if we just stayed in our building."

Volunteers, including Lindsay Burton, ladled hot ham and beans into bowls throughout the afternoon, and used serving trays to help carry food to nearby picnic tables. As the meal progressed, the pavilion also hosted live music, the Neoga High School FFA children's pedal tractor pull, Friends of Lake Mattoon cornhole games and other activities.

"(The meal) is fun, it's free and I get to meet a lot of people," Burton said while staffing the serving line.

Toledo residents John and Karen Trigg said they turn out out every year for Sooeyfest and its free ham and beans meal, adding that they missed seeing this fall festival last year.

Effingham resident Ashley Meers said she grew up in Neoga and regularly attended the Neoga Days summer festival, but had never been to the still relatively new Sooeyfest before. Meers said she was back in town to visit her great-grandmother on Saturday, so she decided to check out Sooeyfest. She ate ham and beans alongside her husband, Mike, and their daughters, 6-year-old Peyton and 5-year-old Samantha.

"(The festival) is good for the community. It's nice to have something for families to come and do," Meers said. Her husband added, "(The free meal) is great. I think it draws more people out."

Sooeyfest, named in honor of the Neoga area swine farming, also featured its annual “Smoke-Off” barbecue competition and a variety of food vendors, including the new Seven Rings Concessions stand that Neoga residents Hannah and Preston Robinson opened in early August.

Hannah Robinson said they had long wanted a small business of their own, so they purchased an existing food stand. She said they kept the stand's popular corn dogs, fried pickles, funnel cake fries and kettle corn, and then added their loaded nachos and tater tot bowls to offer a meal option. She said they can add other items, such as hamburgers and seasonal flavors, for special events.

Robinson said they have started bringing the Seven Rings stand to special events and setting up on certain days in downtown Neoga, with the schedule posted on their Facebook page. She said Sooeyfest was their first festival and they plan to take part in Christmas festivals in Neoga and Toledo. Robinson said she is glad to offer another food option in her small town.

"The community support has been awesome," she said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

