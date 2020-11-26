Watch now: Special delivery: Volunteers come together in Charleston to prepare, deliver 700 Thanksgiving meals

CHARLESTON — Community Thanksgiving dinner volunteers provided free, hot meals for more than 700 people in need on Thursday while adapting to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Chief among the precautions taken by the event’s organizers, the Home Church and the Villas of Hollybrook senior living facility, was switching the dinner to delivery-only instead of serving meals inside the Villas’ dining room.
Roberta Tucker, dietary manager at the Villas of Hollybrook, said the dining room did feel empty without community members and the Villas’ residents dining together there.
Still, Tucker said she is glad that the COVID-19 pandemic did not prevent volunteers from offering the dinner once again. She said they worked together like a “well-oiled machine” in the dining room as they maintained social distance, wore protective masks, and used a lot of sanitizer.
“It’s great. We have taken a lot steps to ensure everyone’s safety,” Tucker said while a line of volunteers filled takeout containers with all the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
Tucker said the dinner was comprised of 330 pounds of turkey; 120 pounds each of corn, green beans, and mashed potatoes; 100 pounds of stuffing; 70 pounds of noodles; 800 hot rolls, and 96 pumpkin pies. She said volunteers prepped food on Wednesday and starting cooking at 5 a.m. Thursday.
Volunteer Karen Briles of Windsor served up sliced turkey at the end of the takeout meal assembly line on Thursday. Briles said her cousins, Andy and Shannon Trueblood, recruited her to help their church with a past community Thanksgiving dinner and she was happy to return this year.
“It’s just an opportunity to do something on Thanksgiving that is not all about me and my family,” Briles said, adding that she has fun alongside her fellow volunteers at the dinner and the food smells delicious there.
The Home Church and the Villas of Hollybrook partnered four years ago to revive the annual community Thanksgiving dinner tradition in Charleston and have annually held the event since then.
Volunteer Melissa Phillips, who is part of the Home Church’s For Charleston community service team, said they take registrations from individual residents and families for meals. She said they also deliver meals to emergency responders, gas station attendants and others who are at work on Thanksgiving.
“We like to step in and meet a need wherever there is one,” Phillips said.
The meal delivery crews on Thursday included volunteers Ethan Robison and Ashlyn Bayer, who delivered Thanksgiving food to the Charleston Fire Department’s south side station.
Robison, who is director of worship at the Home Church, said he enjoys helping with the Thanksgiving dinner because it’s a great opportunity to directly interact with community members and provide a service that means a lot to them.
“It’s an easy, practical way to show people that Jesus loves them,” Robison said.
