Watch now: Special delivery: Volunteers come together in Charleston to prepare, deliver 700 Thanksgiving meals

Volunteer Karen Briles of Windsor served up sliced turkey at the end of the takeout meal assembly line on Thursday. Briles said her cousins, Andy and Shannon Trueblood, recruited her to help their church with a past community Thanksgiving dinner and she was happy to return this year.

“It’s just an opportunity to do something on Thanksgiving that is not all about me and my family,” Briles said, adding that she has fun alongside her fellow volunteers at the dinner and the food smells delicious there.

The Home Church and the Villas of Hollybrook partnered four years ago to revive the annual community Thanksgiving dinner tradition in Charleston and have annually held the event since then.

Volunteer Melissa Phillips, who is part of the Home Church’s For Charleston community service team, said they take registrations from individual residents and families for meals. She said they also deliver meals to emergency responders, gas station attendants and others who are at work on Thanksgiving.

“We like to step in and meet a need wherever there is one,” Phillips said.

The meal delivery crews on Thursday included volunteers Ethan Robison and Ashlyn Bayer, who delivered Thanksgiving food to the Charleston Fire Department’s south side station.