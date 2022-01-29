Watch now: Sports memorabilia collectors gather in Mattoon for card show

MATTOON — Having collected sports cards since he was 4 years old, Tony Isaacs has always been interested in collecting cards of all kinds, but it was not until he started buying and selling them that he saw the community surrounding it.

"I really never quit; it's been my only hobby," said Isaacs, who owns Cards R 4 Kids 2, in Sullivan. "I don't bring anything I'm going to keep because it can accidently get put on the sale table and then I won't have it."

Sports memorabilia and trading card aficionados gathered for the Mattoon Sports Card Show at the Cross County Mall this weekend to buy, sell and talk with other enthusiasts.

The show, which started Friday and runs through Sunday, attracts collectors and sellers all across the Midwest, from southern Illinois to southern Wisconsin.

Organizer and seller Rich Kocialkowski, otherwise known as "Crazy Rich," said he started promoting the show around 2012 and has gone from hosting 30 different vendors to upward of 120.

"People keep coming back here and we keep building it up," said Kocialkowski, who is from Decatur. "Everybody has their customers and we all take care of each other and we love it."

Being a Chicago Cubs fan, Kocialkowski, 60, said he regularly sells sports cards and memorabilia, but he also find solace in collecting and selling WWE cards, which was something he and his grandfather did together when he was younger.

One of his regular customers, Tyler Tutt, said he likes to sift through Kocialkowki's boxes of wrestling cards and will do so almost all day, walking out with grocery bags filled with different eras and varieties of cards.

"I've been doing this since the '70s and '80s with all kinds of cards," said Tutt, who is from Mattoon. "Right now its mainly WWE cards, but I also have baseball and football cards."

Isaacs, who was offering free card packs to children, said his goal with his shop is to get kids interested in trading cards so that when the older generation of card enthusiasts leaves, there will still be a community.

Kids like Gatlin Lester, 13, said he got into collecting sports cards when he was 5 years old with his father, and now he's gotten his friends Parker Eggenberger and Hunter Fogle into the hobby over the course of the pandemic.

"I started when I was young with my dad and stopped for a while until I got back into it with my friends," Lester said. "I would probably be playing my Xbox if I wasn't trading cards."

Lester, who is from Mackinaw, along with his friends, said he got an autographed Justin Herbert card, who is quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, and Fogle was able to get a few Kevin Porter Jr. cards, who is a professional basketball player for the Houston Rockets.

Now selling highly sought after Pokémon cards, Isaacs said he gave most of his sports cards to a young collector, Matthew Becker, who started his own card and memorabilia business in 2019 after Isaacs sold them at a low price.

"With the sports cards they got to deal with the numbers and stats and remember all that instead of just getting into video games," Isaacs said. "There's so many other negative things kids are getting into now but this isn't, it keeps them focused."

Becker, who is from Altamont, said the first time he was interested in trading cards was when he was 8 years old at a garage sale and found boxes full of them, which he ended up sorting for fun.

Managing his own card and memorabilia show in Effingham, Becker, 16, said he mostly collects and sells baseball cards and evens owns a couple of Mickey Mantle cards and one Bob Gibson rookie card.

"I think it's a great hobby to get into and everybody who's a part of the community seems really nice," Becker said. "It's just fun."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0