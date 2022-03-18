Watch now: Strategic planning, review effort in motion for Mattoon

MATTOON — Having released videos on a consistent basis with help from business incubator Elevate, Taneya and Albert Higginbotham have made The RealiTea ProjecT their mission to discuss racial injustices and racial equity to stimulate actions.

Now they want to continue conversations with others in Mattoon to make longstanding changes for the future.

"We have a lot of individuals that are involved in our community and it's really about finding out who's really interested in building this particular aspect," said Taneya. "We'll have to wait and see, but at least knowing that the community is receptive to hearing new ideas, that is a good start."

More than 30 people took part in a Mattoon in Motion community planning effort Thursday night at the Elevate office in the Cross County Mall, 700 Broadway Ave., to discuss past accomplishments, current challenges and future goals to shape the city of Mattoon.

Mattoon in Motion started in 2017 with about 80 participants that created an action plan for the next five years. In addition to spearheading the creation of the Elevate incubator, the group also pushed for other community enhancements, including the expansion of bike trails, creation of the LIFT Career Training Center, and development of the Lincoln Land of Sports Complex.

"Going forward, to these new sessions, were going to be discussing what things we aren't focusing on in this community and brainstorming ways of we can fix them today, tomorrow and in the future years from now," said Alexander Benishek, the Peace Corps Fellow and AmeriCorps member with Western Illinois University serving Mattoon in Motion. "That's what these sessions are all about. Visioning, determining those strategic goals and identifying the persons and organizations responsible for making that happen."

The effort is part of the MAPPING program, which is offered through the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University and is a participant-driven planning process involving local leaders and volunteers.

Gisele Hamm, director of the Illinois Institute of Rural Affairs at WIU, said the process is meant engage the community and have individuals from diverse backgrounds come together to develop a vision of what they want to change or continue to do.

"They went through the process five years ago and had some successes but it's really time to revisit what's been our successes and also pull people back together, reengage those who may have fallen away and invite new people who haven't had the opportunity or are not familiar with Mattoon in Motion," Hamm said. "It's that grassroots effort."

An economic and demographic overview was presented to participants and highlighted some factors already known among residents, including the low population of young people under the age of 18, the high population of older residents that are 65 years old and up, and the lack childcare services, to name a few.

Participants, who were divided into groups four to five, were then asked to assess challenges and assets to the city before brainstorming long-term goals or, as Hamm described it, "big, hairy, audacious goals."

"Even if someone wasn't available to join in our process today, but they want to join in later and volunteer to help with implementation, they are more than welcome," said Linda Lee Blaine, community and economic development coordinator at the Institute. "That's the way we keep things vibrant with new ideas and new people."

Organizers will be hosting two more sessions from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on March 24 and 31 at the Elevate office.

