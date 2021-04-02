Watch now: 'The wow factor': Arcola-area Museum of Prehistoric Life to open new exhibit

There's a large video screen set up to look like a window, which visitors look out to see a passing, and roaring, Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Aikman said he and his brother saw a similar video on Facebook that "reminded us of 'Jurassic Park.'" They contacted its creator, Ivan Irawan, a resident of Indonesia, who developed the one for the museum.

Before now, the museum and the type of creatures it could show were limited by the building's 8-foot-high ceilings.

Hence, the new exhibit is in a recent addition to the building, with ceilings 15 feet high, easily enough to accommodate the 12-foot-tall Carnotaurus model.

The models also include one of a Simbakubwa, a large cat shown with its mouth wide open. Aikman said kids and others are welcome to get pictures with their heads inside the beast's mouth, for example, as photos and similar interaction with the models are allowed.

Also, the smaller dinosaur Stygimoloch might be familiar to visitors, he added, because it was seen in the most recent "Jurassic World" movie.

There are also hints of things to come, as a display case shows miniature models of full-sized pieces planned to be added to the museum.