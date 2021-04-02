Watch now: 'The wow factor': Arcola-area Museum of Prehistoric Life to open new exhibit

ARCOLA — James Aikman stood next to a colossal bear, a depiction of a huge beast that hasn't walked the Earth for more than 10,000 years.
"Most people have no clue they got this big," he said of the creature known as Arctodus.
The model of the bear appears alongside one called Chalicotherium, what Aikman described as a "gorilla-type horse with claws." And also nearby is the gem of the collection, a 12-foot-tall dinosaur predator known as Carnotaurus.
The life-sized, realistic depictions of the ancient animals "add to the wow factor" by going beyond what people typically think of as prehistoric creatures, Aikman said. Dinosaurs, saber-toothed tigers and wooly mammoths come to mind "but that's where it stops," he said.
That and the fact that the displays are more than fossilized bones is what he says is the draw of the Museum of Prehistoric Life, open since June and now ready to unveil a new exhibit on Saturday, April 3.
"Our motto is 'Don't settle for bones,'" said Aikman, president of Aikman Wildlife Adventures near Arcola, the museum's home.
Aikman Wildlife Adventures is a zoo that features driving and walking tours to view exotic animals. It opened in 2016 in the location west of Arcola that was once the site of the Rockome Gardens attraction.
"We were overwhelmed with the response," Aikman said of the addition of the museum. "We knew we could reach people the park doesn't appeal to."
He said dinosaurs have always been "a big passion" for him and his brother Andrew, the park's executive vice president.
They came up with the idea for displays of prehistoric animals about three years ago, thinking it would be a "good tie in" to the zoo.
He also said they wanted to do something different than many museums, where visitors might have to rely on fossils to try to visualize the creatures.
"You have to imagine what they looked like fleshed-out," he said.
The larger models at the museum are made in sections with a 3-D printer and pieced together over a steel skeleton, while smaller models are hand-sculpted.
References to a recent series of hit movies about live dinosaurs reeking havoc at an island attraction are inevitable, and Aikman himself said one feature is meant to be just that.
There's a large video screen set up to look like a window, which visitors look out to see a passing, and roaring, Tyrannosaurus Rex.
Aikman said he and his brother saw a similar video on Facebook that "reminded us of 'Jurassic Park.'" They contacted its creator, Ivan Irawan, a resident of Indonesia, who developed the one for the museum.
Before now, the museum and the type of creatures it could show were limited by the building's 8-foot-high ceilings.
Hence, the new exhibit is in a recent addition to the building, with ceilings 15 feet high, easily enough to accommodate the 12-foot-tall Carnotaurus model.
The models also include one of a Simbakubwa, a large cat shown with its mouth wide open. Aikman said kids and others are welcome to get pictures with their heads inside the beast's mouth, for example, as photos and similar interaction with the models are allowed.
Also, the smaller dinosaur Stygimoloch might be familiar to visitors, he added, because it was seen in the most recent "Jurassic World" movie.
There are also hints of things to come, as a display case shows miniature models of full-sized pieces planned to be added to the museum.
A fun touch in the case is a figurine of actor Richard Attenborough, donned in a white suit and hat as he appeared in the first "Jurassic Park" movie.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and will also be open from noon-4 p.m. on Sundays after Easter. Starting Memorial Day weekend, hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays but remain noon-4 p.m. on Sundays.
Aikman said there's currently a $5 admission to the museum that can be added to tickets to the park's other tour options. There will be museum-only tickets available sometime soon, he said.
The park and museum are located at 125 N. County Road 425 East between Arcola and Arthur.