Watch now: U.S. Navy submarine veteran displays models, memorabilia in Mattoon

Showers were a rare luxury onboard the Blenny because most of the water went to help service the submarine's batteries and its diesel engine, Throm said. The infrequency of showers was not a good combination with approximately 100 crew members living in confined spaces, he said.

The Mattoon native's second submarine, and first nuclear one, was the USS Bergall from 1967-1970. Throm said he was part of the pre-commissioning crew that constructed this sub during the course of 2½ years in a drydock in New London

"It was one of the highlights of my career when it all came together," Throm said of the Bergall. Throm noted that he and his fellow pre-commissioning crew members each became a "plank owner" when they were presented with small, engraved chunks of wood from the submarine's drydock blocks. This "plank" is on display at his workshop at 513 N. 14th St. in Mattoon.

After serving on the Blenny and the Bergall, Throm was given an assignment on dry land to serve as a recruiter from 1970-1975 in Ohio. Throm said he met his future wife, Rosemarie, in Ohio. Throm said they started a family and adjusted to moving from posting to posting with the Navy, which included periodic six-month deployments for him at sea with the submarine service.

"My family grew up in the Navy," Throm said. "My girls were Navy brats."

