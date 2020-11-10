Watch now: U.S. Navy submarine veteran displays models, memorabilia in Mattoon

MATTOON — The Mattoon Motor Shop workshop that has been in business for decades on North 14th Street now serves an additional function — hosting a display of memorabilia related to owner Fred Throm's 20 years in the U.S. Navy's submarine service.
That memorabilia includes professionally made, scale models of the four submarines that Throm served on over the years after enlisting in the Navy at age 17 following his graduation from Mattoon High School. Despite growing up far from sea in the Midwest, Throm said he was drawn to the submarine service.
"When I was a kid, I used to watch submarine shows on TV and it kind of fascinated me," Throm said. He added with a laugh that he "did not care for walking," so the submarine service and his work as a machinist mate was a good fit for him.
Throm's first submarine was the USS Blenny, on which he served from 1964-1967 while this boat was based at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut. Throm said the Blenny, a diesel-electric submarine, was commissioned in 1944 and served on patrol duty during World War II.
Showers were a rare luxury onboard the Blenny because most of the water went to help service the submarine's batteries and its diesel engine, Throm said. The infrequency of showers was not a good combination with approximately 100 crew members living in confined spaces, he said.
The Mattoon native's second submarine, and first nuclear one, was the USS Bergall from 1967-1970. Throm said he was part of the pre-commissioning crew that constructed this sub during the course of 2½ years in a drydock in New London
"It was one of the highlights of my career when it all came together," Throm said of the Bergall. Throm noted that he and his fellow pre-commissioning crew members each became a "plank owner" when they were presented with small, engraved chunks of wood from the submarine's drydock blocks. This "plank" is on display at his workshop at 513 N. 14th St. in Mattoon.
After serving on the Blenny and the Bergall, Throm was given an assignment on dry land to serve as a recruiter from 1970-1975 in Ohio. Throm said he met his future wife, Rosemarie, in Ohio. Throm said they started a family and adjusted to moving from posting to posting with the Navy, which included periodic six-month deployments for him at sea with the submarine service.
"My family grew up in the Navy," Throm said. "My girls were Navy brats."
Throm's third submarine was the USS Seadragon, which he served on from 1975-1979 while it was based at Naval Station Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Throm said he enjoyed the warm weather in Hawaii, as did the many extended family members from the Midwest that he and his wife hosted over the years in their home there.
The Mattoon native's fourth and final submarine was the USS Flying Fish, on which he served on from 1979-1980 while it was based at Norfolk Naval Station in Virginia. Throm said the Bergall and Flying Fish were identical, noting that they are represented by a single model in the display at this workshop. He said they were both Sturgeon Class fast attack submarines, which were his favorite duty stations at sea.
"In the fast attack subs, there was always something to do," Throm said. "You were always doing reconnaissance."
After serving on four submarines, Throm spent his final four years in the service based at the U.S. Naval Safety Center in Norfolk. Throm he was part of a small team that flew in a twin engine jet to inspect submarines and other underwater craft at bases throughout the United States.
"Everything that went underwater, we looked over," Throm said. "We were looking at over 75 ships a year."
Throm said he is proud of completing his 20 years of service with the Navy, retiring as a chief petty officer, and being inducted into the U.S. Submarine Veterans organization's Holland Club for his decades of qualifying for service on various submarines. That pride is reflected in the display at his workshop, which includes his Holland Club induction certificate.
Since Throm and his wife married while he was in the Navy, their family has grown to include three daughters, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The veteran noted that three of his grandsons have followed in his footsteps by enlisting in the Navy, albeit other duty areas than the submarine service.
"I am proud of them," Throm said.
