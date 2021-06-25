Watch now: Union pickets Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees meeting

CHARLESTON — In its first in-person meeting in over a year, the Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees heard how the university survived, and even thrived, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But a group of union workers picketed outside the Grand Ballroom during the board's executive session, wanting to let the members know there is still more work to be done.

“We've been bargaining a contract for over a year now, and we don't have one yet,” said Natalie Nagel, a representative of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 981. “And that's why we're going to be at the Board of Trustees meeting today to urge them to make an offer that we think is fair for these employees.”

AFSCME Local 981 represents hundreds of clerical technical employees, building service workers, and dining workers working at EIU.

“They (building service workers) were responsible for cleaning campus, they were also responsible for disinfecting over the past 14 months, 15 months,” said Nagel. “And the clericals, you know, they were the reason that last year, when COVID hit that things could switch to online. We just really think these employees are essential, and they deserve to be recognized for that with a fair pay increase.”

Derek Light is the union's vice president and a building service worker.

“We're just wanting it to be equal,” Light said. “They (administrators) make a lot more money, which we understand. But at same time, we've been through the layoffs, and we’re continuously doing more work. And it's not like we want to make a lot of money, but we just want to make cost-of-living.”

A few of Light’s family members, who also work at EIU, need to keep second-jobs in order to pay the bills. Several attendees of the protest make little more than the current minimum wage, and often make less than $33,000 a year before deductions.

“I would like to put money in a savings account,” said Linn Griesemer, the office manager for academic advising and one of the workers on hand Friday.

Griesemer, along with others, is concerned with the pending increase in health care costs set for July 1. Her take-home pay will be even less than before, she said.

“We've been kept abreast of what some of the issues are so that we can provide our input as needed,” said Joyce Madigan, the chair of the board of trustees. This meeting was Madigan’s first as board chairperson. The contract and negotiations, according to Madigan, are being handled by EIU’s attorney and general counsel.

The ongoing contract negotiations were not addressed during the board meeting.

Many on the board were excited to learn about the Center for Student Innovation, which made up the bulk of the President’s report. The center was originally a storage area in Booth Library that was turned into a space better suited for productivity. Throughout the pandemic, the library adapted to offer more laptops available to borrow in response to everything transferring to online-learning.

The trustees on Friday approved a project for transforming an existing rifle range in Lantz Arena into a locker room, shower, and media viewing area for the women’s basketball team.

Also attending his first board meeting in-person was incoming student trustee Payton Ade, who will be the youngest student trustee as an incoming sophomore. Ade begins his term on July 1, but addressed the board near the end of the meeting.

Ade’s main goals of the semester are centered around improving and increasing student involvement.

“We plan to make sure that this semester is as big as it can be, that students can come back strong after being tucked away in their rooms in their dorms for so long,” Ade said.

