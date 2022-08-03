Watch now: Volunteer firefighters at the ready at Coles County Fair grandstand

CHARLESTON — As competition ramped up Tuesday night during the tractor pull at the Coles County Fair, members of the Lincoln Fire Protection District stood on the sidelines ready to help where needed.

Deputy District Chief Kevin Rankin, a member of department for over 30 years, said they have been helping with the grandstand events for as long as he can remember and then some.

Rankin said he enjoys helping the community, especially for the tractor pull. He said he enjoys the “atmosphere” of the events as well.

"I've always liked tractor pulling and the trucks so it's not just the safety side for me.”

The firefighters are ready on the scene in case of an emergency, like one of the tractors or vehicles catching fire.

"We provide the fire protection for them in case something got out of hand that they can't handle," Rankin said. "All their officials carry their own fire extinguishers, but if it's something catastrophic that's where we get involved."

While Rankin has enjoyed the experience over the years and department newcomers are now getting to experience the long held tradition.

Wyatt Hunter, a cadet for six months, said he enjoyed standing watch at the event. Cadets were paired up with experienced members to learn from them on what they needed to do.

Hunter said he got involved with department because he would like to turn firefighting into a more permanent aspect of his life.

"I would like to eventually become a full-on firefighter here in Charleston,” Hunter said.

Lincoln Fire Protection District, like many other local volunteer firefighting organizations, is currently accepting new members to help out with events like the tractor pull and around the community.

"Lincoln Fire Protection District is looking for members that live within our response area,” said Dominic Baima, the department's public information officer. "Or we also take members from Charleston and Mattoon to service the stations right outside those towns.”

Baima said the department is not the only organization that could benefit from more community involvement, noting there are several volunteer firefighting organizations in Coles County. Lincoln Fire Protection District has a Facebook page where applications can be found and Baima recommends stopping by the stations of other departmentsto learn more about getting involved.

Baima said the best reason to get involved with a volunteer firefighting organization is getting to help your neighbors.

“The benefit of volunteering, especially with your local fire department, is you're helping your neighbor, it's not like you're going and helping people you don't know. It's the people that live down the street, you've grown up with that have watched your family grow up and you've watched their family,” Baima said. "You're helping people that you know, and you know that you're going to their emergency and that someone will be there when you have an emergency as well."