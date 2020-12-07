Watch now: Volunteers needed for COVID-19 modified One Stop Community Christmas

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Consequently, Fonner said organizers narrowed the focus to foods and toys, plus fleece knot blankets made by Eastern Illinois University students and coloring books from the former LSC Communications plant. One Stop usually also offers cleaning supplies, socks and underwear, pajamas, and more.

One Stop began as a way to coordinate charitable giving at Christmastime for disadvantaged families in the the seven counties covered by the area Regional Office of Education — Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby.

The community-based program was held at the Salvation Army building for two years and then grew to the point that it needed to relocate to Lake Land's West Building. Fonner said this year's event will serve a record 1,086 families, which include a total of more than 5,100 adults and children.

"It only happens because of the volunteers," Fonner said. "It only works because everyone is working together to make it happen."

While organizers hope to return to a normal distribution site at Lake Land next year, North said the Salvation Army has been glad to host the event once again this year.