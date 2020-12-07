Watch now: Volunteers needed for COVID-19 modified One Stop Community Christmas

MATTOON — Additional volunteers are still needed to help distribute toys and food to families in need at the COVID-19 modified, 10th annual One Stop Community Christmas this week.
The distribution, which is set to help a record 1,086 families in Coles and the adjacent six counties, has expanded from a day to a week to allow for social distancing. It began Monday and will run through Saturday at the Salvation Army instead of Lake Land College, where access is limited due to the pandemic.
Salvation Army Lt. Katelyn North said One Stop organizers have been recruiting 12 volunteers to staff every four-hour shift at the distribution. She said they still need volunteers to work 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Volunteers can sign up at www.onestopcommunitychristmas.com.
North said the volunteers will load prepacked bags of toys and boxes of Christmas dinner items onto rolling carts and then load these items into the vehicles of preregistered families in the alleyway behind the Salvation Army building. She said their goal is to serve 15 families per half hour.
"Timing is very important," North said.
One Stop co-organizer Renee Fonner said the pandemic disrupted fundraising by community groups and created uncertainty earlier this year about what public health conditions might be like during the distribution.
Consequently, Fonner said organizers narrowed the focus to foods and toys, plus fleece knot blankets made by Eastern Illinois University students and coloring books from the former LSC Communications plant. One Stop usually also offers cleaning supplies, socks and underwear, pajamas, and more.
One Stop began as a way to coordinate charitable giving at Christmastime for disadvantaged families in the the seven counties covered by the area Regional Office of Education — Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby.
The community-based program was held at the Salvation Army building for two years and then grew to the point that it needed to relocate to Lake Land's West Building. Fonner said this year's event will serve a record 1,086 families, which include a total of more than 5,100 adults and children.
"It only happens because of the volunteers," Fonner said. "It only works because everyone is working together to make it happen."
While organizers hope to return to a normal distribution site at Lake Land next year, North said the Salvation Army has been glad to host the event once again this year.
North said she and her husband, Nate, are relatively new to the community, so they have enjoyed hearing stories from longtime volunteers about One Stop beginning at the Salvation Army and helping them prepare for this year's distribution.
"We are really blessed that we are still able to have One Stop at our building this year,' North said. "It's been a blessing to have them here so we can serve our community."
