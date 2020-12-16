Watch now: Warbler Ridge owner group acquires 2 additional Coles County properties

In addition to the woodlands, the property features buildings that will be used for offices and maintenance equipment storage. It’s an “exciting thing” for the 36-year-old organization that first added staff five years ago, GPF Executive Director Sarah Livesay said.

But the focus, of course, will be on the woodlands that allow views of the Embarras River and the historic Blakeman Bridge.

Livesay there are plans to remove invasive, non-native plant species and to make sure the woods’ tree population is healthy. The property will be open to the public but there are no plans to construct hiking trails, she said.

The GPF obtained grants from the Lumpkin Family Foundation in Mattoon and from the Illinois Clean Energy Foundation for the $285,000 purchase price for the property.

Livesay said bicycles aren’t allowed on the Warbler Ridge trails but the Warbler Crossing trail section will be an important part of the city’s plan, the timing of which coincided with the GPF’s.

“It came together very organically,” she said. “This opportunity will be our central anchor but it will serve Coles County.”